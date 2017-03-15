registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> (NES) Dooly Bravo Land (new release) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

(NES) Dooly Bravo Land (new release)

fumanchu , Mar 15 2017 11:55 PM

fumanchu
Posted 15 March 2017 - 11:55 PM

fumanchu

original release site

https://gamehistory.org/dooly-bravo-land/

Dooly the Little Dinosaur is a popular cartoon star in Korea. This particular game, released by Daou Infosys in 1992, was the character’s only outing on Nintendo’s 8-bit system. It was also the final game in Daou’s Dooly trilogy – the other two titles were released on the MSX and the Sega Master System.

This was an exciting score for us, because in many ways, it closes the books on digitizing some of this rare history: it was the only missing Daou-developed game, the only missing Dooly console game, and most likely, the only missing Korean-developed, original game developed for the NES during the system’s lifetime (other unpreserved software is either posthumous or utilitarian, i.e. educational software or digital karaoke).



dooly-transparent.png
 

thanks goes to everyone involved with this release.

link

http://www13.zippyshare.com/v/HwCt185F/file.html

 

 

 

 

 


Robert
Posted 16 March 2017 - 02:19 AM

Robert

Nice!
