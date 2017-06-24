A couple of times now when visiting this site using Firefox I have had a browser hijacker redirect to a ransomware site. It's says that my computer is locked and I have to ring a toll free number to unlock it (with an man audibly saying it too). There is a password box on the screen and the window won't close so I have to do a forced shutdown of my browser to get rid of it.
Anyone else seen this?
Browser ransomware hijack when visiting this site
Started by Superman , Yesterday, 07:58 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 07:58 PM
#2
Posted Today, 12:14 AM
No I haven't.
Are you sure you don't have malware in your computer?
If I were you I'd have the computer examined thoroughly.
