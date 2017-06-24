registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> Browser ransomware hijack when visiting this site - Gossip Café [/offtopic] - 1Emulation.com

Jump to content

Browser ransomware hijack when visiting this site

Started by Superman , Yesterday, 07:58 PM

Superman
Posted Yesterday, 07:58 PM

Superman

A couple of times now when visiting this site using Firefox I have had a browser hijacker redirect to a ransomware site. It's says that my computer is locked and I have to ring a toll free number to unlock it (with an man audibly saying it too). There is a password box on the screen and the window won't close so I have to do a forced shutdown of my browser to get rid of it.

Anyone else seen this?

Robert
Posted Today, 12:14 AM

Robert

No I haven't.

Are you sure you don't have malware in your computer?

If I were you I'd have the computer examined thoroughly.
