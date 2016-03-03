registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> Salamander Hd Remaster Unreleased Android Game - Android Emulators [/android] - 1Emulation.com

Salamander Hd Remaster Unreleased Android Game

Started by fumanchu , Mar 03 2016 11:57 PM

fumanchu
Posted 03 March 2016 - 11:57 PM

fumanchu

original release

https://mobile.twitter.com/shmupemall/status/684434910896123906

download link
http://www.mediafire.com/download/b0pzgjm4oe5b52f/Salamander.apk


bytestorm
Posted Yesterday, 07:32 PM

bytestorm

Wow looks sweet!_! Thanks for sharing! Salamander is such an awesome game :D. I really like that more and more great titles from back inte the days gets remasters!


