registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> 1Emulation Facebook - Gossip Café [/offtopic] - 1Emulation.com

Jump to content

Welcome to 1Emulation.com
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Photo

1Emulation Facebook

- - - - -
Started by Jitway , Feb 27 2016 11:09 PM

  • Please log in to reply
14 replies to this topic

#1
Jitway
Posted 27 February 2016 - 11:09 PM

Jitway

    Headbanger#1

  • 1Emu Veteran
  • 1,622 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Hell
  • Interests:Gaming. php scripting and musix what else is there.

Look like we are about to break 200 likes soon. The page has been getting a lot of views and likes lately....hope it lasts.


#2
Robert
Posted 28 February 2016 - 03:34 AM

Robert

    Alchemist

  • User Admin
  • 11,332 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Land of Oz

Alpha promised us a party a year ago when we reached 100 likes. I'm still waiting for that party...


#3
Robert
Posted 28 February 2016 - 03:41 AM

Robert

    Alchemist

  • User Admin
  • 11,332 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Land of Oz

Oh, also, can you let that Danuar Blander guy know that his account has been approved? Thanks.


#4
Jitway
Posted 28 February 2016 - 10:19 PM

Jitway

    Headbanger#1

  • 1Emu Veteran
  • 1,622 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Hell
  • Interests:Gaming. php scripting and musix what else is there.

Thanks Robert will do


#5
Robert
Posted 29 February 2016 - 09:10 PM

Robert

    Alchemist

  • User Admin
  • 11,332 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Land of Oz
It says 194 likes, is there a way to find out who likes us?

Or do you need to be logged in? (I don't have an account).

#6
Superman
Posted 29 February 2016 - 09:30 PM

Superman

    Evil Supes

  • Premium Members
  • 553 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:England

I can only see the people in my friends list who have liked it (currently 7 ) and not the other 187.


#7
Robert
Posted 29 February 2016 - 11:04 PM

Robert

    Alchemist

  • User Admin
  • 11,332 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Land of Oz
Thanks for that. If you can only see 7, then I won't see anything.

#8
Bambi
Posted 01 March 2016 - 02:40 PM

Bambi

    Highly Complainy Soldier

  • Super Moderator
  • 1,927 posts
  • Gender:Female
  • Location:-Canada-
  • Interests:Too much to list...
I can see all the likes and theyre names on FB. What are we looking for?

#9
Robert
Posted 02 March 2016 - 03:42 AM

Robert

    Alchemist

  • User Admin
  • 11,332 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Land of Oz
I was curious to see if there was anyone I recognise.

However if you can tell me what to click, then I can see for myself.

#10
Bambi
Posted 02 March 2016 - 01:32 PM

Bambi

    Highly Complainy Soldier

  • Super Moderator
  • 1,927 posts
  • Gender:Female
  • Location:-Canada-
  • Interests:Too much to list...

I was curious to see if there was anyone I recognise.However if you can tell me what to click, then I can see for myself.


As long as you have the pages admin privileges pick activity from the tabs then likes bar. Keep scrolling down to see all the names. It will take awhile since you can only see about 6 names at a time. :)

#11
Robert
Posted 05 March 2016 - 01:26 AM

Robert

    Alchemist

  • User Admin
  • 11,332 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Land of Oz
I don't have any privileges, and I have never signed up to Facebook.
Back to Gossip Café [/offtopic]


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. 1Emulation.com
  2. Free For All
  3. Gossip Café [/offtopic]