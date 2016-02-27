1Emulation Facebook

Look like we are about to break 200 likes soon. The page has been getting a lot of views and likes lately....hope it lasts.
Started by Jitway , Feb 27 2016 11:09 PM
#1
Posted 27 February 2016 - 11:09 PM
#2
Posted 28 February 2016 - 03:34 AM
Alpha promised us a party a year ago when we reached 100 likes. I'm still waiting for that party...
#3
Posted 28 February 2016 - 03:41 AM
Oh, also, can you let that Danuar Blander guy know that his account has been approved? Thanks.
#4
Posted 28 February 2016 - 10:19 PM
Thanks Robert will do
#5
Posted 29 February 2016 - 09:10 PM
It says 194 likes, is there a way to find out who likes us?
#6
Posted 29 February 2016 - 09:30 PM
I can only see the people in my friends list who have liked it (currently 7 ) and not the other 187.
#7
Posted 29 February 2016 - 11:04 PM
Thanks for that. If you can only see 7, then I won't see anything.
#8
Posted 01 March 2016 - 02:40 PM
I can see all the likes and theyre names on FB. What are we looking for?
#9
Posted 02 March 2016 - 03:42 AM
I was curious to see if there was anyone I recognise.
However if you can tell me what to click, then I can see for myself.
#10
Posted 02 March 2016 - 01:32 PM
As long as you have the pages admin privileges pick activity from the tabs then likes bar. Keep scrolling down to see all the names. It will take awhile since you can only see about 6 names at a time.
#11
Posted 05 March 2016 - 01:26 AM
I don't have any privileges, and I have never signed up to Facebook.
