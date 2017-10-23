XvGM - Xbox Video Game Museum - UnleashX dashboard skin (Full Release)

XvGM - Xbox Video Game Museum - UnleashX dashboard skin



What is XvGM? by cb-games

This skin was originally created by darknior of EmuXtras.net. I'd say it's been 7

years in the making. After many years of revisions and no release, I asked him for

the files and he handed them over with the tools to create the XMV. At the time,

only about 20 Xbox XMV movies were created so I spent all of 2015 creating the

previews for almost every game. Each XMV preview video was a previously encoded

WMV8 for optimum performance. After finishing up with 970 of the Xbox previews, I

decided to go back through them and correct/add text, and make sound adjustments,

add better video to the preview box, etc..



The coolest thing about this skin is that we've basically tricked UnleashX to

display a different video, box art, and background art - by tying them all together

in one PiP full screen video. Plus there are added perks with the description of

game (usually from the back of the box, or Wikipedia), numbers of players, System

Link, etc. - basically all the info on the back of the box. (No more guess work

with number of players when playing backups.)



This skin has been optimized to display around 250 XBEs before the RAM runs out,

which basically reboots the Xbox. I've heard that this is a natural limitation

of the UnleashX app/dashboard. So keep this in mind when using the skin. If you

have too many games, including the home screen videos, NONE will display.



Sidenote: I use XBMC as a dash if I'm packing more than 250 XBEs on the HDD.



With this skin, it's best to just put the BEST games, not the REST.



Please give feedback to the individual previews and I'll be happy to make changes.



This skin is in 720 HD.



So, have your component cables ready or the description will be blurry.



Again, this skin is HD ONLY.



Currently missing about 10 previews (for some obscure Japanese titles), but

I'll create these when I get a chance to record video. Enjoy!