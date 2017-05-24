registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> (mod) GTAVC-SILENT HILL: EXOTICA (new release) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

Jump to content

Welcome to 1Emulation.com
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Photo

(mod) GTAVC-SILENT HILL: EXOTICA (new release)

- - - - -
Started by fumanchu , Yesterday, 05:49 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1
fumanchu
Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,358 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.

GTAVC-SILENT HILL: EXOTICA
by gunby a.k.a. the wraith

This is an unfinished mini Silent Hill DLC Beta mod installed onto an old version
of Resident Evil: Exotica. It's the full game, but No missions, Just Free Roam.

This uses a different save than RE Exotica and can co-exist with original
Vice City & RE Exotica. Just clear cache between games.

Be sure to look at Xbox controls in the readme's.

Features:

...Silent Hill Chara's & Monsters by Konami
...Additional Silent Hill Monster models by DragonGhost88
...Silent Hill Monster spawning
...James Sunderland & Heather Mason as playable characters
...Foggy weather
...Custom Silent Hill loading menu, Silent Hill Intro videos
...Custom Silent Hill custom BGM playing & looping throught the game
...Silent Hill Siren with change in dark weather & BGM
...Silent Hill 2 story caption text
...Radio Stations replaced with Silent Hill static



links
https://1fichier.com/?bxo23js808

https://1fichier.com/?hpir5w21m5

https://1fichier.com/?sdx7m0x3lf

https://1fichier.com/?u6yfcx015u

Back to XBOX Hacks [/xbox]


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. 1Emulation.com
  2. Emulators / Homebrew / Modding on Gaming Systems (Consoles, Handhelds)
  3. Microsoft Systems
  4. XBOX Hacks [/xbox]