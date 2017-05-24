(mod) GTAVC-SILENT HILL: EXOTICA (new release)

GTAVC-SILENT HILL: EXOTICA
by gunby a.k.a. the wraith
This is an unfinished mini Silent Hill DLC Beta mod installed onto an old version
of Resident Evil: Exotica. It's the full game, but No missions, Just Free Roam.
This uses a different save than RE Exotica and can co-exist with original
Vice City & RE Exotica. Just clear cache between games.
Be sure to look at Xbox controls in the readme's.
Features:
...Silent Hill Chara's & Monsters by Konami
...Additional Silent Hill Monster models by DragonGhost88
...Silent Hill Monster spawning
...James Sunderland & Heather Mason as playable characters
...Foggy weather
...Custom Silent Hill loading menu, Silent Hill Intro videos
...Custom Silent Hill custom BGM playing & looping throught the game
...Silent Hill Siren with change in dark weather & BGM
...Silent Hill 2 story caption text
...Radio Stations replaced with Silent Hill static
links
https://1fichier.com/?bxo23js808 https://1fichier.com/?hpir5w21m5 https://1fichier.com/?sdx7m0x3lf https://1fichier.com/?u6yfcx015u