(mod) GTAVC-SILENT HILL: EXOTICA (new release)

GTAVC-SILENT HILL: EXOTICA

by gunby a.k.a. the wraith





This is an unfinished mini Silent Hill DLC Beta mod installed onto an old version

of Resident Evil: Exotica. It's the full game, but No missions, Just Free Roam.



This uses a different save than RE Exotica and can co-exist with original

Vice City & RE Exotica. Just clear cache between games.



Be sure to look at Xbox controls in the readme's.



Features:



...Silent Hill Chara's & Monsters by Konami

...Additional Silent Hill Monster models by DragonGhost88

...Silent Hill Monster spawning

...James Sunderland & Heather Mason as playable characters

...Foggy weather

...Custom Silent Hill loading menu, Silent Hill Intro videos

...Custom Silent Hill custom BGM playing & looping throught the game

...Silent Hill Siren with change in dark weather & BGM

...Silent Hill 2 story caption text

...Radio Stations replaced with Silent Hill static