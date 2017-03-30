PCSXr360 v2.1.1a (new update)

PCSXr360 v2.1.1a

playstation emulator for jtag/rgh xbox 360.



info



Here's the change log:



-- Fixed sync game selected between cover modes

-- Added image for Devices

-- Fixed ui freeze (press LT+RT to get back to function properly before)

-- Added Swizzy rom loading data support from aurora now with gameprofile support

-- Re-Added psx.iso autoboot for freestyle dash/ aurora cover mode, now with gameprofile support. You have to put psx.iso in emulator root folder, and psx.iso.ini in the gameprofile folder and set AutobootIso = 1 in pcsx.ini on the emulator root

-- Fixed covermode initial value [cover modes freeze]

-- Fixed profile menu now working with profile setup for each individual game as it was initialy supposed to

-- Emulator assets are now packed into PsxSkin.xzp

-- Fixed LoadGameProfile at current selection so you dont have to press Y button to load gamesettings for booting game profile correctly

-- Fixed game profile loading after exit a game to select new game to play

-- Fixed shaders to re-add it into gameprofile settings instead of another .ini file in gameshaders since it doesnt make much sense

-- Added psedo new OsdMenu

-- Some code cleanups

-- New osdmenu ingame combo LB + RB + ABXY, now you dont need to change freestyle dash screenshot combo anymore

Whats not included in this release yet for the lack of time/ not finished:

-- Html Game Guide

-- Games sorting by first letter

-- 4 player multitap support

known issues:

XUI Issue on osdmenu: if you autoboot psx.iso or load a rom from aurora, it kinda works.. but it will open main scene first then you have to select a game and it will open osdmenu and resume the supposed action. after that you can use it normaly