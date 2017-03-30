registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> PCSXr360 v2.1.1a (new update) - XBOX 360 Hacks [/xbox360] - 1Emulation.com

PCSXr360 v2.1.1a (new update)

Started by fumanchu , Yesterday, 10:44 PM

fumanchu
Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,334 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.

PCSXr360 v2.1.1a
playstation emulator for jtag/rgh xbox 360.

info

Here's the change log:

-- Fixed sync game selected between cover modes
-- Added image for Devices
-- Fixed ui freeze (press LT+RT to get back to function properly before)
-- Added Swizzy rom loading data support from aurora now with gameprofile support
-- Re-Added psx.iso autoboot for freestyle dash/ aurora cover mode, now with gameprofile support. You have to put psx.iso in emulator root folder, and psx.iso.ini in the gameprofile folder and set AutobootIso = 1 in pcsx.ini on the emulator root
-- Fixed covermode initial value [cover modes freeze]
-- Fixed profile menu now working with profile setup for each individual game as it was initialy supposed to
-- Emulator assets are now packed into PsxSkin.xzp
-- Fixed LoadGameProfile at current selection so you dont have to press Y button to load gamesettings for booting game profile correctly
-- Fixed game profile loading after exit a game to select new game to play
-- Fixed shaders to re-add it into gameprofile settings instead of another .ini file in gameshaders since it doesnt make much sense
-- Added psedo new OsdMenu
-- Some code cleanups
-- New osdmenu ingame combo LB + RB + ABXY, now you dont need to change freestyle dash screenshot combo anymore
Whats not included in this release yet for the lack of time/ not finished:
-- Html Game Guide
-- Games sorting by first letter
-- 4 player multitap support
known issues:
XUI Issue on osdmenu: if you autoboot psx.iso or load a rom from aurora, it kinda works.. but it will open main scene first then you have to select a game and it will open osdmenu and resume the supposed action. after that you can use it normaly





link(sourcecode included)
http://www23.zippyshare.com/v/HTzZR7Zm/file.html

