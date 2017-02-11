(NES) Magic Kid Googoo (new release)

Magic Kid Googoo for the nes.

this is a release of a game that has never been dumped for the nes.



thanks to everyone involved with this release.















If you like Korean Famicom games like I do, this one should be right up your alley. It's made by some of the guys who went on to form Open Corp (the team that made Buzz & Waldog), and that game's DNA is really obviously present in this one - those same sound effects ripped off from Tiny Toon Adventures, a similar aesthetic, etc. In a lot of ways this game is simpler, but in many others it's actually a way more ambitious game, complete with a shop system, minigames, lots of character upgrades, etc. The ROM size is even twice that of Buzz & Waldog!