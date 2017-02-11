registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> (NES) Magic Kid Googoo (new release) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

(NES) Magic Kid Googoo (new release)

Started by fumanchu , Feb 11 2017 11:18 PM

fumanchu
Posted 11 February 2017 - 11:18 PM

fumanchu

Magic Kid Googoo for the nes.
this is a release of a game that has never been dumped for the nes.

thanks to everyone involved with this release.

BVN9cQJ.jpg

pUVWIgy.png

xRCkYXM.png
 

If you like Korean Famicom games like I do, this one should be right up your alley. It's made by some of the guys who went on to form Open Corp (the team that made Buzz & Waldog), and that game's DNA is really obviously present in this one - those same sound effects ripped off from Tiny Toon Adventures, a similar aesthetic, etc. In a lot of ways this game is simpler, but in many others it's actually a way more ambitious game, complete with a shop system, minigames, lots of character upgrades, etc. The ROM size is even twice that of Buzz & Waldog!



download link below.

http://www75.zippyshare.com/v/hG2HA9i2/file.html

