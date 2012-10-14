registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> CPX3 v1.0a Boss Hack Edit (NEW RELEASE) (MOD/HACK) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

Jump to content

Welcome to 1Emulation.com
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Photo

CPX3 v1.0a Boss Hack Edit (NEW RELEASE) (MOD/HACK)

* * * * * 1 votes
Started by fumanchu , Oct 14 2012 07:38 PM

  • Please log in to reply
11 replies to this topic

#1
fumanchu
Posted 14 October 2012 - 07:38 PM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,341 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.
CPX3 v1.0a Boss Hack Edit
Edit By IsmaMj 2012

Posted Image

Just released today is a hack of the cps3 emulator for xbox called CPX3 v1.0a Boss Hack Edit.
this plays the special boss hack released roms of
jojos venture
jojos bizarre adventure
streetfighter 3
streetfighter 3 second strike
streetfighter 3 third strike
wazard

The hacked roms lets you choose to play as the boss characters of each game/rom.
so for the first time you can play these boss hack cps3 roms on your xbox.


Posted Image

Posted Image

BIG THANKS to robert for letting me know about this.

i have uploaded the special version of cpx3 and a full romset,just use google.

#2
destronger
Posted 15 October 2012 - 02:40 AM

destronger

    forum bum...

  • Premium Members
  • 427 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Maui, Hawaii... when i can afford it.
  • Interests:I WANT SPAM MUSUBI!!
thanks

#3
ismamj
Posted 19 October 2012 - 03:06 PM

ismamj

    Newbie Poster

  • Members
  • 2 posts
I Working a fix for this edit :-) and too a pow hack version.

Edited by ismamj, 19 October 2012 - 03:07 PM.

#4
fumanchu
Posted 19 October 2012 - 09:35 PM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,341 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.
thanks for the news,looking forward to it.
when you say a pow hack version what do you mean?

#5
ismamj
Posted 20 October 2012 - 10:50 AM

ismamj

    Newbie Poster

  • Members
  • 2 posts
It's a infinite power hack version for all the streets fighters and jojo's, for tomorrow is ready.
and the fix for the boss hack not started.

PD: You need rename cpx3bh.xbe to default.xbe to works well.

Edited by ismamj, 20 October 2012 - 10:53 AM.

#6
fumanchu
Posted 20 October 2012 - 10:57 AM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,341 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.
cool looking forward to it.

edit/by the way i dont know if you would be interested but the cpx3 emulator is also available for the xbox 360.

#7
Arcade
Posted 21 October 2012 - 04:00 AM

Arcade

    Newbie Poster

  • Members+
  • 3 posts
Thanks for the Hack.

Edited by Arcade, 21 October 2012 - 05:01 AM.

#8
jairisongs
Posted 14 November 2012 - 12:41 AM

jairisongs

    Novice

  • Members+
  • 27 posts
  • Gender:Male
Great man.

#9
fumanchu
Posted 14 January 2013 - 01:16 AM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,341 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.
ismamj if you still visit this forum,i was wondering if you would be interested in adding the boss hack edit to the cpx3 emulator for the 360.
as it uses the exact same roms as the xbox1 version.

#10
fumanchu
Posted 14 August 2014 - 11:07 PM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,341 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.

downoad link

http://www.putlocker.com/file/445E54A9F3C72794

#11
fumanchu
Posted 28 September 2014 - 07:49 PM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,341 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.

reupload

http://www42.zippyshare.com/v/8986306/file.html
http://www7.zippyshare.com/v/34899059/file.html

Back to XBOX Hacks [/xbox]


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. 1Emulation.com
  2. Emulators / Homebrew / Modding on Gaming Systems (Consoles, Handhelds)
  3. Microsoft Systems
  4. XBOX Hacks [/xbox]