CPX3 v1.0a Boss Hack Edit (NEW RELEASE) (MOD/HACK)

CPX3 v1.0a Boss Hack EditEdit By IsmaMj 2012Just released today is a hack of the cps3 emulator for xbox called CPX3 v1.0a Boss Hack Edit.this plays the special boss hack released roms ofjojos venturejojos bizarre adventurestreetfighter 3streetfighter 3 second strikestreetfighter 3 third strikewazardThe hacked roms lets you choose to play as the boss characters of each game/rom.so for the first time you can play these boss hack cps3 roms on your xbox.BIG THANKS to robert for letting me know about this.i have uploaded the special version of cpx3 and a full romset,just use google.