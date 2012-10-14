CPX3 v1.0a Boss Hack Edit
Edit By IsmaMj 2012
Just released today is a hack of the cps3 emulator for xbox called CPX3 v1.0a Boss Hack Edit.
this plays the special boss hack released roms of
jojos venture
jojos bizarre adventure
streetfighter 3
streetfighter 3 second strike
streetfighter 3 third strike
wazard
The hacked roms lets you choose to play as the boss characters of each game/rom.
so for the first time you can play these boss hack cps3 roms on your xbox.
BIG THANKS to robert for letting me know about this.
i have uploaded the special version of cpx3 and a full romset,just use google.
CPX3 v1.0a Boss Hack Edit (NEW RELEASE) (MOD/HACK)
Started by fumanchu , Oct 14 2012 07:38 PM
Posted 14 October 2012 - 07:38 PM
Posted 15 October 2012 - 02:40 AM
thanks
Posted 19 October 2012 - 03:06 PM
I Working a fix for this edit and too a pow hack version.
Posted 19 October 2012 - 09:35 PM
thanks for the news,looking forward to it.
when you say a pow hack version what do you mean?
Posted 20 October 2012 - 10:50 AM
It's a infinite power hack version for all the streets fighters and jojo's, for tomorrow is ready.
and the fix for the boss hack not started.
PD: You need rename cpx3bh.xbe to default.xbe to works well.
Posted 20 October 2012 - 10:57 AM
cool looking forward to it.
edit/by the way i dont know if you would be interested but the cpx3 emulator is also available for the xbox 360.
Posted 21 October 2012 - 04:00 AM
Thanks for the Hack.
Posted 14 November 2012 - 12:41 AM
Great man.
Posted 14 January 2013 - 01:16 AM
ismamj if you still visit this forum,i was wondering if you would be interested in adding the boss hack edit to the cpx3 emulator for the 360.
as it uses the exact same roms as the xbox1 version.
Posted 14 August 2014 - 11:07 PM
downoad link
http://www.putlocker.com/file/445E54A9F3C72794
Posted 28 September 2014 - 07:49 PM
reupload
http://www42.zippyshare.com/v/8986306/file.html http://www7.zippyshare.com/v/34899059/file.html
