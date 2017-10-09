registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> AdamX v6b6 (newest update) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

AdamX v6b6 (newest update)

Started by fumanchu , Yesterday, 09:47 PM

fumanchu
Posted Yesterday, 09:47 PM

fumanchu

AdamX v6b6
by madmab

colecovision emulator for xbox.

recent changes..

* Updated to madmab edition interface CFv1b19. See "Interface Changelog.txt"

* Added 6 new software filters from GensX and 2 from NeoGeo CD emulator (see interface changelog for more details).

* Based on user feedback removed the following software filters 2xSai Scanline, 4xSai Scanline, Super 2xSai Scanline, Super 4xSai Scanline, Eagle 2x Scanline, Eagle 4x Scanline, Super Eagle2x Scanline, Super Eagle4x Scanline.

* Fixed issue where FPS stop displaying after playing your first game.



link
http://www95.zippyshare.com/v/uz0wdqdv/file.html

