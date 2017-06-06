Virtual JaguarX 1.20 (new update)

Virtual JaguarX 1.20

by hcf







This is a new release of Virtual JaguarX, the Atari Jaguar emulator for Xbox. It includes a speed hack option that makes some games run much faster and with much better audio. Now you can play at full speed and with perfect audio to some games like Bubsy, Cannon Fodder, Double Dragon V, Evolution-Dino Dudes, Soccer Kid, Worms, Pinball Fantasies, Raiden and even Zool 2 is almost perfect now. Other games like Kasumi Ninja are still not perfect, but they have improved a lot.



Besides, this version includes another option to limit the speed of the emulator (to avoid playing faster than normal) and it supports HD resolution for the rom list now.



NEW SCREENSHOTS FORMAT

The rom list uses PNG format for the screenshots now (instead of the old JPG format). So, now the files in the folder "media\artwork\action" should have the PNG extension to be displayed. This emulator already contains in that folder the old screenshots renamed to PNG, and prepared to be used with low resolution.



If your Xbox is using HD resolution, the SD screenshots will be displayed very small: you will need bigger screenshots. There is a subfolder inside the "media\artwork\action" with HD sample screenshots with a bigger size, that will be properly displayed.