Mameoxtras Final Bonus (new update)

Started by fumanchu , Yesterday, 11:44 PM

fumanchu
Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

fumanchu

Mameoxtras Final Bonus
by gamezfan

slipstrmh.png
ga2.png

Slipstream (Now Playable)
Dark Edge (Now Playble)
Golden Axe The Revenge Of Death Adder World Version (Now Playable)
Guwange Special Version (Now Playable)
Do Donpachi Arrange (Now Playable)
The Killing Blade (Now Playable)
Gals Panic DX (Now Playable)
Puzzle Uo Poko English Version (Now Playble)

Vastly improved Golden Axe The Revenge Of Death Adder fixing the many graphical
problems in this game and hooked up the full protection decryption this game can
finally be considered close to 100% now when using this Xbox Arcade Emulator.



 Slipstream controls are........

Left Stick = Turn Wheel Left Or Right
L-Trigger = Accelerate
R-Trigger = Brake
A Button = Gear Shit Low Or High

The trick with this game is to line your car up behind your opponents no matter the distance
and if ya do it right you'll get a automatic turbo boost but watch your ass as cars behind ya
can do the same to you.

only the World Version of Golden Axe 2 is
hooked to the new driver with all the graphical improvements the USA and JAPAN versions
are still using the older driver so although faster at 60fps they will still be broken graphically.




link
http://www100.zippyshare.com/v/MO4z8zr2/file.html

