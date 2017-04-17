registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> A bunch of Random Xbox Skins for Xbox Emulators To Download - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

A bunch of Random Xbox Skins for Xbox Emulators To Download

Started by fumanchu , Apr 17 2017 03:50 PM

fumanchu
Posted 17 April 2017 - 03:50 PM

fumanchu

i found these old skins on an old disc of mines,i think there are some rare and hard to find skins in this download.
i just put them all in 1 file so have a look if you want anyway.

link

http://www111.zippyshare.com/v/sTUdcFUE/file.html

