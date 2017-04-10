(NES) Mystery World Dizzy (new release)(unreleased)

Mystery World Dizzy for the nes has finally been released thanks to the oliver twins,codemasters and the yolkfolk site.
official site
http://yolkfolk.com/mwd/
The egg-shaped protagonist was set to appear in a NES sequel and work began on Mystery World Dizzy in 1993, which was essentially a remake of the Fantasy World Dizzy game which appeared on home computers. However, financial difficulties at the time scuppered those plans.
Fast forward to 2017 and Dizzy creators Phillip and Andrew Oliver (otherwise known as The Olivier Twins) have released the game.
link below
http://www78.zippyshare.com/v/r152DpXd/file.html