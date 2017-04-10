registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> SamCoupeX v0.7 (new update) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

SamCoupeX v0.7 (new update)

Started by fumanchu , Apr 10 2017 05:57 PM

SamCoupeX v0.7
ported by hcf.

SamCoupeX is an emulator of the "SAM Coupe" computer for Xbox. It is a port of the "Simcoupe" emulator.

The SAM Coupe was an 8-bit computer that was first released in late 1989.

SAMX_front.jpg

Updated with some fixes by madmab. Thanks to hcf for porting this emulator.

* Fixed an issue where code designed to activate "autoboot" of disks was causing the "F9" key to constantly be pressed. As a result several games that were not working work not (MrPac, Prince Of Persia, Spectrum emulated games)

* Numerous fixes to the onscreen keyboard. 1-9, comma, period and semicolon buttons now working. Virtual keyboard goes away after selecting a key to make entering "text" easier and faster.

* Fixed where some keys were the upper version when they should have been lower case.

* Modified onscreen keyboard. Added an extra key to the right of the space bar (right alt). I also fixed the left alt (was set for left shift) and move left shift over to the shift button.

* Increased time a key is held down so a keypress would register in more games.

* Lots of work with the onscreen keyboard and keyboard/xbox pad mapping.

* Modified the front end code so that the screenshot displayed is larger. May require a little position/size "tweaking".




link
http://www50.zippyshare.com/v/dp6R1n1H/file.html

