SamCoupeX v0.7 (new update)

SamCoupeX v0.7

ported by hcf.



SamCoupeX is an emulator of the "SAM Coupe" computer for Xbox. It is a port of the "Simcoupe" emulator.



The SAM Coupe was an 8-bit computer that was first released in late 1989.









Updated with some fixes by madmab. Thanks to hcf for porting this emulator.



* Fixed an issue where code designed to activate "autoboot" of disks was causing the "F9" key to constantly be pressed. As a result several games that were not working work not (MrPac, Prince Of Persia, Spectrum emulated games)



* Numerous fixes to the onscreen keyboard. 1-9, comma, period and semicolon buttons now working. Virtual keyboard goes away after selecting a key to make entering "text" easier and faster.



* Fixed where some keys were the upper version when they should have been lower case.



* Modified onscreen keyboard. Added an extra key to the right of the space bar (right alt). I also fixed the left alt (was set for left shift) and move left shift over to the shift button.



* Increased time a key is held down so a keypress would register in more games.



* Lots of work with the onscreen keyboard and keyboard/xbox pad mapping.



* Modified the front end code so that the screenshot displayed is larger. May require a little position/size "tweaking".