XBoyAdvance v24b7 (newest update)

XBoyAdvance - GBA/GBC/GB/SGB/SGB2 Emulator for XBox v24b7
emulates
gameboy advance
gameboy colour
gameboy
super gameboy
super gameboy 2
lastest release info
recent changes..
* Updated to madmab edition interface CFv1b19. See "Interface Changelog.txt"
* Added 6 new software filters from GensX and 2 from NeoGeo CD emulator (see interface changelog for more details).
* Based on user feedback removed the following software filters 2xSai Scanline, 4xSai Scanline, Super 2xSai Scanline, Super 4xSai Scanline, Eagle 2x Scanline, Eagle 4x Scanline, Super Eagle2x Scanline, Super Eagle4x Scanline.
* Fixed issue where FPS stop displaying after playing your first game.
link
http://www51.zippyshare.com/v/UO5rlYOz/file.html