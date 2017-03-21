registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> L'Abbaye des Morts (new release) - PSP and Vita Hacks [/psp] - 1Emulation.com

L'Abbaye des Morts (new release)

Started by fumanchu , Today, 06:19 PM

fumanchu
Posted Today, 06:19 PM

L'Abbaye des Morts ported to psp by hcf.

L'Abbaye des Morts is a game originally made by the Spanish videogame creator Locomalito (he made lots of wonderful games like "Maldita Castilla" too, don't forget to check them out!). L'Abbaye des Morts was later ported to other plattforms like Linux, Amiga, ZX Spectrum, Xbox... I have also read that it was ported to PSP too, but I have not been able to find it, so I have done this quick port. Now PSP users can enjoy this marvelous game too! :)

It is an amazing retro style game, with pure 2D graphics (we can select between 8-bit or 16-bit style), chiptune music, and a gameplay very similar to the classical videogames of the 80s (hard gameplay, no savings, and the full game can be beat in one session). It is a really good and addictive game!



CONTROLS:
---------

D-pad: It controls the character to walk left, rigth or duck (pressing down)
Cross button: Jump (it is also used to Start a new game)
Triangle button: Skip the scroll messages

Besides, in the title screen you can press the Circle button to display information of the game, and the Square button to toggle 8bit/16bit graphics.

 

link

http://www73.zippyshare.com/v/aehsEOff/file.html

