L'Abbaye des Morts (new release)

L'Abbaye des Morts ported to psp by hcf.









L'Abbaye des Morts is a game originally made by the Spanish videogame creator Locomalito (he made lots of wonderful games like "Maldita Castilla" too, don't forget to check them out!). L'Abbaye des Morts was later ported to other plattforms like Linux, Amiga, ZX Spectrum, Xbox... I have also read that it was ported to PSP too, but I have not been able to find it, so I have done this quick port. Now PSP users can enjoy this marvelous game too!



It is an amazing retro style game, with pure 2D graphics (we can select between 8-bit or 16-bit style), chiptune music, and a gameplay very similar to the classical videogames of the 80s (hard gameplay, no savings, and the full game can be beat in one session). It is a really good and addictive game!