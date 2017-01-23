US OPEN 2003 (Unreleased)(New release)

US OPEN 2003 for the original xbox.

an unreleased game found on a devkit and released by slugman.



big thanks to slugman for releassing this.







Product Information



French developer Carapace's acclaimed tennis series makes its Xbox debut with the release of U.S. Open 2003. The game features two official licenses, Roland Garros and the U.S. Open, for an assortment of authentic courts with varying surface types. Two styles of play include Arcade and Simulation, with a lineup of male and female professionals from which to choose. Featured stars include Gustavo Kuerten, Sebastien Grosjean, Tim Henman, Nicolas Kiefer, Elena Dementieva, and more. Each match is viewed from a default perspective positioned above and behind the character in the foreground.



The courts are brought to life with ball boys who remain crouched on either side of the net, shadows at different times of day, and animated crowds who have ringing cell phones. Players will be able to control lob, top spin, side spin, and slice shots, with animations that depict dives, slides, through-the-legs shots, and more. Cash earned from winning matches or tournaments can be used to purchase new clothing, game modes, and even exercise equipment to enhance a character's attributes. Experience points are also awarded in competition, which will enable players to unlock additional athletes and courts.



Product Identifiers

. Game: U.S. Open 2003 [Canceled]

. MPN: 625904393654

. UPC: 625904393654



Key Features

. Platform: Microsoft Xbox

. Genre: Sports