Hexen 2017 Installer Disc (new update)

Started by fumanchu , Today, 01:01 AM

Hexen 2017 Installer Disc Update

Changes

    Added iND-BiOS.Beta.Feb-11-05 (5004)
    Added Chimp261812 as an app to install
    Added DVD2Xbox v0.7.8 R2 with 216 acl files
    Updated XBMC4Xbox to 3.5.3
    XBMC BIOS ID updated for the 5004 BIOS
    Changed background and screensaver


Other Notes from the user

    I also had to change XBMC.rar to .zip as it would crash UnleashX when extracting it haven't a clue why it always failed at "XBMC\system\players\mplayer\mplayer.dll"
    Also fixed an error of one of the softmod checks for insufficient space.
    ( it would fail as its looking for a file that doesn't exist )



The basic reason I wanted this updated was to add the iND-BIOS 5004 as it fixed the IGR problem which means you can now have IGR enabled and not have to worry about the CoinOPS button combo turning your Xbox off, it will not do that anymore. Since most people use HeXEn to flash their TSOPs/chips, I felt this was an important BIOS to have as its the 2nd best BIOS imo.

Everything else that was updated was done purely to make this better than it was and to give more of a reason for the update.



links
http://www59.zippyshare.com/v/6EnROP9E/file.html

http://www118.zippyshare.com/v/XzqDyANK/file.html

