DS2Key 1.01 released

Started by Robert , Jan 21 2009 06:36 AM

Robert
Posted 21 January 2009 - 06:36 AM

Version 1.01 (Revision 44) January 20, 2009

1. Fixed bug with arrow keys sending numpad keys (2, 4, 6, 8)
2. Fixed GH Pad repeat bug reported blahblahblaster from gbadev.org.
3. Fixed CPU usage with server console versions.
4. Fixed repeated sending of "/p?".
5. Fixed a bug with the mouse cursor sending negative values, causing wrapping in the linux version.

>> Get it (and discuss it) at the official thread HERE.
