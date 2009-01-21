>> Get it (and discuss it) at the official thread HERE.
Version 1.01 (Revision 44) January 20, 2009
1. Fixed bug with arrow keys sending numpad keys (2, 4, 6, 8)
2. Fixed GH Pad repeat bug reported blahblahblaster from gbadev.org.
3. Fixed CPU usage with server console versions.
4. Fixed repeated sending of "/p?".
5. Fixed a bug with the mouse cursor sending negative values, causing wrapping in the linux version.
DS2Key 1.01 released
Started by Robert , Jan 21 2009 06:36 AM
Posted 21 January 2009 - 06:36 AM
