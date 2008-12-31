registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> DS2key latest release - Hacking and Homebrew News [/hax] - 1Emulation.com

DS2key latest release

Started by Robert , Dec 31 2008 06:46 AM

Posted 31 December 2008 - 06:46 AM

Sypherce has released the latest binaries in the Official Release Thread.

You can also read about DS2key in general, at the Official Forum.
