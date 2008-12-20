registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> DSwifi 0.3.6 released - Hacking and Homebrew News [/hax] - 1Emulation.com

DSwifi 0.3.6 released

Started by Robert , Dec 20 2008 09:10 PM

Posted 20 December 2008 - 09:10 PM

dswifi 0.3.6 is a minor bugfix release to remove constant strings which were misplaced in a header file.

>> Get it HERE.
