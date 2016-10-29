[NEW] KIxxx1.2 RC2 PC

KIxxx1.2 RC2 PC

By SPPV



After 13 years of nothing the PC is getting what the XBOX has had for the past year. KIxxx1.2







Why Use KIxxx1.2 Instead Of U64 3.11?

USE

FAQ

Q Why is KI running like its on crack?

A HLE is Disabled. Make sure NO HLE is unchecked



Q I get a weird staticy humming sound

A Same as above. Make sure NO HLE is unchecked



Q When I hit run it just freezes and crashes

A You didnt set the proper directories for the games



Q When I switch resolutions it crashes

A Delete KI/KI2.dat and reboot



Q I already mapped my controller but when switching games it doesnt work

A Delete KI/KI2.dat and reboot



Q Will this work with 3rd party 360 or old Direct Input controllers?

A Yes. This was tested using Logitech Dual Action, M$ 360, Rock Candy and Afterglow 360 controllers



Q Why wont it recognize my 360 controller?

A You dont have the Xinput driver. Download and install DirectX9



Q Why do a PC version when M$ is doing an official release?

A Because mine is better:) No micro scams, better accuracy, and most important this is the original arcade not some whored up version



Q Where do I get the proper game images?

A From KIxxx1.2RC for XBOX



Q Do the cheats work?

A Yes all cheats and moves listed in KIxxx1.2RC XBOX work for the PC version



Q Why isnt the PC version interface as cool as the XBOX version?

A Because porting over the interface is a ton of work



Q Why does this use DX9 and not 11 or 12?

A Because DX9 will work for almost everybody. All GPUs have legacy support for DX9 (currently)



Q Why is this version listed as Release Candidate 2?

A Because I dont consider it a full release until Im 100% done updating it and port over the XBOX interface



Q Why did you use U64 3.05 src when 3.11 was the newest version

A 3 reasons. 1 the 3.11 src is unavailable. 2 KIxxx on XBOX is built off the 3.05 src. 3 RCP broke 3.11. 3.11 was a step back not a step forward