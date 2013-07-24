registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> XBMC4Xbox 3.3 Released - Hacking and Homebrew News [/hax] - 1Emulation.com

XBMC4Xbox 3.3 Released

Started by Alpha , Jul 24 2013 05:01 AM

XBMC (formerly "Xbox Media Center") is a free, open source (GPL) multimedia player that runs on the first-generation Microsoft Xbox, (not the newer Xbox 360), as well as on computers running Linux, Mac OS X, and Windows.

xbmc.jpg

Improvements include

New default Confluence Lite skin.
DVDPlayer improvements including:
Updated libraries for DVDPlayer (FFMPEG/libdvd et al).
Recognises additional video extensions as used by some XBox games.
HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) support.
Other playback improvements from XBMC.
Updated VFS and Cache
Improved 128MB Ram support.
Built-in support for recently added videos/music for skins (without the need for Python).
Updated MythTV support.
Better out of the box support for universal / Microsoft Media Extender remotes.
Password Manager for Samba shares allowing different usernames/password per share.
Skinning improvements.
Scraper updates.
Various other code / library updates and improvements.

Official website / download info: http://www.xbmc4xbox...x-3-3-released/
