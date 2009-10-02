registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> XGEN Updater V2 / XGEN Pandora V2 - Hacking and Homebrew News [/hax] - 1Emulation.com

XGEN Updater V2 / XGEN Pandora V2

Started by megaman_zer0 , Oct 02 2009 06:59 PM

megaman_zer0
Posted 02 October 2009 - 06:59 PM

megaman_zer0

get it HERE

Its about that time, time you upgrade to the latest and greatest from Team GENyUS. So rather than doing the incremental update thing: M33 -> GEN-A -> GEN-B -> GEN-B2 etc Jump straight to 5.50 GEN-B2 with Yoshihiros XGEN Updater. Of course this only applies to PSP-1000 and PSP-2000 owners with a non TA-88v3 board. And if youre already sporting GEN  continue on keepin on.

XGEN Updater installs Custom Firmware 5.50 GEN-B2 directly on your already hacked hand held, which needs to be running 3.71 M33 or above. XGEN Pandora will modify your Despertar del Cementerio v8 setup. So whenever you need to call upon Pandora, shell be restoring/reflashing 5.50 GEN-B2 instead of 5.00 M33.


