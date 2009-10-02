XGEN Updater V2 / XGEN Pandora V2

Its about that time, time you upgrade to the latest and greatest from Team GENyUS. So rather than doing the incremental update thing: M33 -> GEN-A -> GEN-B -> GEN-B2 etc Jump straight to 5.50 GEN-B2 with Yoshihiros XGEN Updater. Of course this only applies to PSP-1000 and PSP-2000 owners with a non TA-88v3 board. And if youre already sporting GEN  continue on keepin on.



XGEN Updater installs Custom Firmware 5.50 GEN-B2 directly on your already hacked hand held, which needs to be running 3.71 M33 or above. XGEN Pandora will modify your Despertar del Cementerio v8 setup. So whenever you need to call upon Pandora, shell be restoring/reflashing 5.50 GEN-B2 instead of 5.00 M33.