Back in action

Posted by Agozer , 26 July 2013 · 6,128 views

I'm back. Well, I never really left for good, just lurked around. Might as well start writing something in this blog after.... like what? Seven years?
 
My site is down for the count since I changed ISPs. If there's someone who can lend me ~300+ MB of hosting space for free, then this issue is mostly solved.
 
 
 
 
...
 
Aah, this blog bogart's my style, so I'll stop writing.




Alpha
Jul 27 2013 09:38 AM

I can host the site for you. Message me and we'll figure something out.

 

Glad to see you back! :)

Jitway
Aug 08 2013 12:30 AM

I got space and bandwith you can use just let me know

Robert
Jan 08 2014 03:01 PM
Never heard from again... :sad:
