Back in action
Posted by Agozer , 26 July 2013 · 6,128 views
I'm back. Well, I never really left for good, just lurked around. Might as well start writing something in this blog after.... like what? Seven years?
My site is down for the count since I changed ISPs. If there's someone who can lend me ~300+ MB of hosting space for free, then this issue is mostly solved.
...
Aah, this blog bogart's my style, so I'll stop writing.
I can host the site for you. Message me and we'll figure something out.
Glad to see you back!