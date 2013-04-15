Jump to content

The attack system has returned!

Posted by Robert , 14 April 2013 · 5,951 views

Long ago, this forum ( 1emulation.com ) had an interactive attack system, where you could shoot, bomb, or otherwise maim fellow members for a short period of time. However eventually something went wrong, and it was removed. Now I'm happy to say, the attack system has returned. Previously I had made it to about level 2000, but now we start over. As I write this, I'm at level 7. Here's hoping some of the other former players return to do battle again!




emsley
Apr 15 2013 04:09 PM

How long does it take for strength to recharge?

Photo
Bambi
Apr 17 2013 02:47 PM
1 hour for recharge. I'm loving this FAS! Roberts the man now at level 13
