Jump to content

Welcome to 1Emulation.com
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account




Photo
- - - - -

Yikes, I was negative back then.

Posted by Alpha , 24 July 2013 · 6,147 views

Reading my old blog posts reminds me of how my mindset was back then. Fogged by negativity and unable to appreciate or see the positive aspect in anything, I appeared as if the world was about to crash land in my face. Instead, I should have realized I was in a very unique time period for 1Emulation. What can I say? Negativity: it's like a cancer, it rips through your mind, and makes everything seem worthless. Let's just say my perspective has changed greatly since 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, etc. And indeed, the years have moved fast since the time I started 1Emulation as EmulForums in 2002.
 
It's very fascinating to see how many people still visit 1Emulation on a daily basis, including our returning and veteran members. We've sustained ourselves through the toughest of challenges --- hackings, crashes, server mayhem, etc. We could have always pulled the plug, but I refused to do so. Call it persistence or call it a love, this place has always been my Internet sanctuary (fuck the rise of social networks! :lol:).
 
I guess my greatest goal for 1Emulation is to see it blazing in activity again, but this will take a lot of patience. We've got all the tools in our disposal -- a community hungry for change, an amazing website backend, and a fabulous staff.
 
Anyway, I felt like writing something after years of not posting on my blog. Cheers! :-D




Photo
Jitway
Jul 25 2013 01:56 AM

Nice piece there GC but social networks are the future I hate to say it. Hell we even have 1emulation on there...lol. 

  • Report
Photo
Alpha
Jul 25 2013 10:02 AM

Agreed. I was only joking about the social networks. We have to embrace them to grow.

  • Report
Photo
Sir Ramstien
Jan 22 2014 01:25 AM

I got here today because I decided to drag out and dust off my old Commodore 128D.  Very first computer I ever owned (1988 or 89..i forget).  Sadly my 1902 monitor no longer works.  So I am using a TV now.  I found that one of my disks has errors for an old fav game.  I found an emulator online and thought, how great would it be to write that disk again from the same software I found online for the emulator.  And sure enough, I found out how to build a XM1541 cable to write from the PC to the 1541 disk drive.  I am still waiting on the diodes to come thru the mail to finish building the cable.  Then to understand more about the emulator (CCS64)  I am using..I found this site.  Nice to see so many ppl still using computers old school and having fun doing it. 

Keep on keepin on!

  • Report
Photo
Alpha
Jan 23 2014 02:32 AM

I got here today because I decided to drag out and dust off my old Commodore 128D.  Very first computer I ever owned (1988 or 89..i forget).  Sadly my 1902 monitor no longer works.  So I am using a TV now.  I found that one of my disks has errors for an old fav game.  I found an emulator online and thought, how great would it be to write that disk again from the same software I found online for the emulator.  And sure enough, I found out how to build a XM1541 cable to write from the PC to the 1541 disk drive.  I am still waiting on the diodes to come thru the mail to finish building the cable.  Then to understand more about the emulator (CCS64)  I am using..I found this site.  Nice to see so many ppl still using computers old school and having fun doing it. 
Keep on keepin on!

 
Hey brother!
 
Thanks so much for the kind message. Yep, we all here are fans of retrogaming, and glad you stumbled upon 1emulation. Our site is now entering its 12th year on the Internet. We are honored to have you here and hope to see you soon posting on our message boards. :)
  • Report

December 2016

S M T W T F S
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021 22 2324
25262728293031

Recent Comments

  1. 1Emulation.com
  2. Community Blog
  3. GameCop's Blog
  4. Yikes, I was negative back then.