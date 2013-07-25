Yikes, I was negative back then.

Reading my old blog posts reminds me of how my mindset was back then. Fogged by negativity and unable to appreciate or see the positive aspect in anything, I appeared as if the world was about to crash land in my face. Instead, I should have realized I was in a very unique time period for 1Emulation. What can I say? Negativity: it's like a cancer, it rips through your mind, and makes everything seem worthless. Let's just say my perspective has changed greatly since 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, etc. And indeed, the years have moved fast since the time I started 1Emulation as EmulForums in 2002.It's very fascinating to see how many people still visit 1Emulation on a daily basis, including our returning and veteran members. We've sustained ourselves through the toughest of challenges --- hackings, crashes, server mayhem, etc. We could have always pulled the plug, but I refused to do so. Call it persistence or call it a love, this place has always been my Internet sanctuary (fuck the rise of social networks!).I guess my greatest goal for 1Emulation is to see it blazing in activity again, but this will take a lot of patience. We've got all the tools in our disposal -- a community hungry for change, an amazing website backend, and a fabulous staff.Anyway, I felt like writing something after years of not posting on my blog. Cheers!