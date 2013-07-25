Yikes, I was negative back then.
It's very fascinating to see how many people still visit 1Emulation on a daily basis, including our returning and veteran members. We've sustained ourselves through the toughest of challenges --- hackings, crashes, server mayhem, etc. We could have always pulled the plug, but I refused to do so. Call it persistence or call it a love, this place has always been my Internet sanctuary (fuck the rise of social networks! ).
I guess my greatest goal for 1Emulation is to see it blazing in activity again, but this will take a lot of patience. We've got all the tools in our disposal -- a community hungry for change, an amazing website backend, and a fabulous staff.
Anyway, I felt like writing something after years of not posting on my blog. Cheers!
Nice piece there GC but social networks are the future I hate to say it. Hell we even have 1emulation on there...lol.