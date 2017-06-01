Retroarch 1.6.0 Released!

Retroarch 1.6.0 has been released for the Nintendo WiiU Console and brings with it an all new XMB Gui Driver!! and initial Netplay support!!

This release brings it closer to the Android and PC versions of Retroarch

Quote from source:

WiiU port Each and every RetroArch release is always a community effort. FIX94 and aliaspider have made numerous improvements to the WiiU version of RetroArch. For one, it has HID controller support now, which means you can use gamepads other than the default Wii U gamepads on it. There is also support for the XMB and MaterialUI menu drivers. There are some graphical touches missing from it such as shader effects though, so don’t expect to see the fancy ribbon animating on the WiiU yet. Overall, it is a big improvement on what went before. Netplay should also start to work on WiiU.

As always you can grab the latest stable and latest nightly from the Retroarch buildbot here: https://buildbot.lib.../nintendo/wiiu/

Source: https://www.libretro.com/

Edited by ploggy, Yesterday, 05:31 PM.