Ami/WinArcadia 24.55 released

WinArcadia 24.55 (Windows): 9 April 2017
AmiArcadia 24.55 (AmigaOS 3): 9 April 2017
AmiArcadia 24.55 (AmigaOS 4): 9 April 2017
AmiArcadia 24.53 (MorphOS): 18 February 2017
Super Bug Advance 1.3 (GBA): 11 September 2009
AmiArcadia and WinArcadia are multi-emulators of these machines:
* Emerson Arcadia 2001 console family (Bandai, Emerson, Grandstand,
Intervision, Leisure-Vision, Leonardo, MPT-03, Ormatu, Palladium, Poppy,
Robdajet, Tele-Fever, Tempest, Tryom, Tunix, etc.) (1982);
* Interton VC 4000 console family (Acetronic, Fountain, Interton,
Prinztronic, Radofin, Rowtron, Voltmace, Waddington, etc.) (c. 1978);
* Elektor TV Games Computer (1979);
* PIPBUG- and BINBUG-based machines (Electronics Australia 77up2 and
78up5, Signetics Adaptable Board Computer, Eurocard 2650, etc.) (c.
1977-1978);
* Signetics Instructor 50 trainer (1978);
* Central Data 2650 computer (1977);
* Astro Wars, Galaxia, Laser Battle and Lazarian coin-ops by Zaccaria
(1979-1981);
* Malzak 1 and 2 coin-ops by Kitronix (c. 1980);
* Chaos 2 computer (1983);
* Dolphin trainer (1977);
* PHUNSY computer (c. 1980);
* AY-3-8550/8600-based Pong systems (c. 1976-1977);
* Ravensburger Selbstbaucomputer aka 2650 Minimal Computer trainer (1984);
* MIKIT 2650 trainer (1978); and
* VTech Type-right machine (1985).
Features include: ReAction GUI, load/save snapshots, windowed and full-
screen modes, CPU tracing, trainer, drag and drop support, graphics
scaling, automatic load/save of configuration/game, keyboard/joystick/
gamepad/paddle/mouse/trackball support, autofire, turbo mode, gameplay
recording/playback, PAL/NTSC modes, sprite demultiplexing, help windows,
source code, debugger, frame skipping, redefinable keys, save screenshots
(4 supported formats), ARexx port, network play (IPv4 and IPv6), real-time
monitor, locale support, game selection sidebar, text-to-speech, printer
output, artefacting, support for ZIPped games, clipboard support, palette
editor, tone retuning, high score management, force feedback, sprite
editor, 3D, assembler, CALM support.
The supported languages are currently English, Dutch, French, German,
Greek, Italian, Russian and Spanish.
Changes since V24.54:
* Miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes.
http://amigan.1emu.net/releases/
http://amigan.yatho.com/
Welcome to 1Emulation.comRegister now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Arcadia, Interton, Elektor, Signetics
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users