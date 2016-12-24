mGalaxy v6.2 released

What's new!
- New “Presenter” theme added.
- mGalaxy_Runway : Database > Hidden items can be restored to ‘Visible’.
- mGalaxy_Runway: Database > Show/hide Hidden items (displayed in a different text format)
- mGalaxy_Runway: Database > Show/hide Missing items (displayed in a different text format)
- mGalaxy_Runway: Database > New database server added.
- mGalaxy_Runway: Database > Media download extended to movies, clear logos, fan arts.
- Game description cleaned up from parenthesis and brackets (and their content) [Option]
- Game list animation when scrolling [Option]
- Game list with logo images (for compatible themes) [Option]
- mGalaxy_Runway: Mame database creation further simplified.
“Catver.ini” & “nplayers.ini” automatically downloaded when missing.
More info and download on http://www.mgalaxy.com