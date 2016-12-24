registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> mGalaxy v6.2 released - Submit us news! - 1Emulation.com

Jump to content

Welcome to 1Emulation.com
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Photo

mGalaxy v6.2 released

Started by mgalaxy , Today, 10:27 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1
mgalaxy
Posted Today, 10:27 AM

mgalaxy

    Beginner

  • Members+
  • 12 posts

v6.2_release_A.png

What's new!
 

  •     New “Presenter” theme added.
  •     mGalaxy_Runway : Database > Hidden items can be restored to ‘Visible’.
  •     mGalaxy_Runway: Database > Show/hide Hidden items (displayed in a different text format)
  •     mGalaxy_Runway: Database > Show/hide Missing items (displayed in a different text format)
  •     mGalaxy_Runway: Database > New database server added.
  •     mGalaxy_Runway: Database > Media download extended to movies, clear logos, fan arts.
  •     Game description cleaned up from parenthesis and brackets (and their content) [Option]
  •     Game list animation when scrolling [Option]
  •     Game list with logo images (for compatible themes) [Option]
  •     mGalaxy_Runway: Mame database creation further simplified.
        “Catver.ini” & “nplayers.ini” automatically downloaded when missing.

More info and download on http://www.mgalaxy.com

v6.2_release_B.png

 


Back to Submit us news!


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. 1Emulation.com
  2. Welcome to 1Emulation! Serving The Scene Since 2002.
  3. 1Emulation.com Newsroom [/news]
  4. Submit us news!