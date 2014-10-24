Jump to content

  • Submitted: Feb 18 2015 06:06 PM
  • Last Updated: Apr 08 2016 01:49 AM
  • File Size: 14.72MB
  • Views: 13292
  • Downloads: 3,843
  • Official Release Date: 02/28/2015
  • Official Website: www.ppsspp.org
  • Support Forum: http://1emulation.com/psp

  • 25 Feb 2016 Download PPSSPP 1.2.1 (Windows) 1.2.1
  • 14 Oct 2015 Download PPSSPP 1.1.1 (Windows) 1.1.1
  • 07 Mar 2015 Download PPSSPP 1.0.1 (Windows) 1.0.1
  • 18 Feb 2015 Download PPSSPP 1.0 (Windows) 1.0

The version 1.1.1 and up of PPSSPP for Windows, Does NOT require additional VC 2013 runtime.

What's New in Version 1.2.2 (See full changelog)

  • Fixes a few crash bugs in 1.1.1
  • Fixed new crash in Persona and other games on ARM64, like Galaxy S6
  • Fixed crashes when trying to launch web browser when not present on Android, like on Android TV
  • Fix crash in games that used "depal" functionality (OpenGL)
  • Fixed rounding mode problems in the JITs
  • Fix crash when loading savestates many times, and savestate compatibility on Android-x86
  • Fix minor glitch in Ridge Racer




