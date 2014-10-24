Welcome to 1Emulation.comRegister now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
File Information
- Submitted: Feb 18 2015 06:06 PM
- Last Updated: Apr 08 2016 01:49 AM
- File Size: 14.72MB
- Views: 13292
- Downloads: 3,843
- Official Release Date: 02/28/2015
- Official Website: www.ppsspp.org
Support Forum:
http://1emulation.com/psp
Download PPSSPP 1.2.2 (Windows) 1.2.2
PPSSPP psp
The version 1.1.1 and up of PPSSPP for Windows, Does NOT require additional VC 2013 runtime.
What's New in Version 1.2.2 (See full changelog)
- Fixes a few crash bugs in 1.1.1
- Fixed new crash in Persona and other games on ARM64, like Galaxy S6
- Fixed crashes when trying to launch web browser when not present on Android, like on Android TV
- Fix crash in games that used "depal" functionality (OpenGL)
- Fixed rounding mode problems in the JITs
- Fix crash when loading savestates many times, and savestate compatibility on Android-x86
- Fix minor glitch in Ridge Racer
