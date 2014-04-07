1
Back in action.... again?
My last "Back in Action" was... erm, sort of a dud. More like a status update than an honest to god commitment to a cause. Too much shit to deal with, too many sites to visit, too unemployed to make an effort both in the former and in the latter. I'll do better, since I've been neglecting my duties here for far too long. For reals. I'm super cereal. Don't expect me to take part in that in that Forum Attack System, though. We don't get along anymore, him and I.
In somewhat better news, I'm starting a new job this coming monday, although it's only for the next six months. Well, better to have some work than none at all, I suppose.
Question time: How many of you guys have a PlayStation 4? Was it worth the investment at this time when there aren't that many games for it yet?
It's so wonderful to see you back here, Agozer! To be honest, I have in many ways decided to look forward and not back to many of our long time members that have not been seen here in a long time. The 1emulation heart is still beating -- slower than usual, but still kicking.
I am very much the same as you. The Internet has become smarter and more of a clusterfuck of things that manipulate us daily to grab our attentions (and many quite successfully). Old sites like us tend to go missing in the fray, but not forgotten. I hope you stay longer this time!
Congrats on the new job. And I don't own a PS4. I'm opting out of the next gen consoles this time around, as there are still too many great games to play on the 360 and PS3.