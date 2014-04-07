1







Back in action.... again? Posted by Agozer , 06 April 2014 · 5,979 views



My last "Back in Action" was... erm, sort of a dud. More like a status update than an honest to god commitment to a cause. Too much shit to deal with, too many sites to visit, too unemployed to make an effort both in the former and in the latter. I'll do better, since I've been neglecting my duties here for far too long. For reals. I'm super cereal. Don't expect me to take part in that in that Forum Attack System, though. We don't get along anymore, him and I.



In somewhat better news, I'm starting a new job this coming monday, although it's only for the next six months. Well, better to have some work than none at all, I suppose.



Question time: How many of you guys have a PlayStation 4? Was it worth the investment at this time when there aren't that many games for it yet?







