MAMEoXtras v2.0 (new update)

Rompack

As promised here's the mini Rompack for the newly supported games which also contains

the new Roms you'll need for Golden Axe Return Of Death Adder, i also stuck Slipstream

in there in case you missed this rather nice racer from the last build and the Rev 4 version

of Mortal Kombat as im thinking most people wont have that Rom.



I recommend you use this over the T-Unit version of Mortal Kombat due to the broken sound.



link



http://www116.zippyshare.com/v/nKwnkdhG/file.html