MAMEoXtras v2.0 (new update)

MAMEoXtras v2.0 Released
by gamezfan
games now playable
Hacha Mecha Fighter (unprotected)
Judge Dredd
Metal Slug 2 : Turbo
Mortal Kombat 2
Mortal Kombat 3
Narc
NBA Jam
NBA Jam TE
Super High Impact
Terminator 2 - Judgment Day
Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3
midway improvements
All of the following games are now fullspeed
Trog
Strike Force
Smash TV
High Impact Football
Super High Impact
Mortal Kombat
Terminator 2 - Judgment Day
Total Carnage
Fixed volume level saving in Mortal Kombat 2
fixes and improvements
Vastly improved the sound in the Namco Classic Collection games
Fixed sound for Gun Nail and Rapid Hero
Fixed background colours in Denjin Makai
Improved the controls for Food Fight
Sorted an acceleration problem in Road Blasters
Fixed some graphical problems in Tattoo Assassins
Fixed VMM loading for Operation Wolf 3 and Arabian Fight
Set all versions of GA RODA to load via the newer Sega32 driver
links
http://www48.zippyshare.com/v/hgtHVSkl/file.html http://www67.zippyshare.com/v/GR17rqGD/file.html