GTAIII-Demarest N Virus Mod (new)

GTAIII-Demarest N Virus Mod
by the gunby/the wraith
////Backup your original GTA III Xbox saves:
/E/TDATA/5454000e
/E/UDATA/5454000e
This is Demarest's TimeTwister Mod edited to include couple of mods; Like Virus Mod.
Peds will get infected by a Virus and kill the Player. Cops will ignore you.
And Gangs will kill you without weapons.
"A" Button + DPad Up= Toggle On (Plays a Sound)
"A" Button + DPad Down= Toggle Off (Plays a Sound)
Additional Mods:
+Peds Riot Mode (Sprint + Jump= On, Sprint + Attack= Off)
+Bleeding with Low Health by Vovan244
+health Regeneration by Alxandro & kaleb_22
+Easy Car Spawner by Gtz ("A" Button + "White" Button= on, Left/Right Dpad= choose, Attack button= choose car, "Y" button = exit)
+Weather Mod by Gtz ("A" Button + "Black Button" (Repeat))
+Buy Weapons onfoot ($5,000): "Back" button + Dpad Up
link for mod
http://www69.zippyshare.com/v/z11ChJrp/file.html
you will need the original xbox game,just replace the files in the game with the files in the patch.