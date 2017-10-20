registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> GTAIII-Demarest N Virus Mod (new) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

GTAIII-Demarest N Virus Mod (new)

Started by fumanchu , Yesterday, 06:02 PM

fumanchu
Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM

fumanchu

GTAIII-Demarest N Virus Mod
by the gunby/the wraith

////Backup your original GTA III Xbox saves:

/E/TDATA/5454000e
/E/UDATA/5454000e

This is Demarest's TimeTwister Mod edited to include couple of mods; Like Virus Mod.
Peds will get infected by a Virus and kill the Player. Cops will ignore you.
And Gangs will kill you without weapons.

"A" Button + DPad Up= Toggle On (Plays a Sound)

"A" Button + DPad Down= Toggle Off (Plays a Sound)



Additional Mods:

+Peds Riot Mode (Sprint + Jump= On, Sprint + Attack= Off)
+Bleeding with Low Health by Vovan244
+health Regeneration by Alxandro & kaleb_22
+Easy Car Spawner by Gtz ("A" Button + "White" Button= on, Left/Right Dpad= choose, Attack button= choose car, "Y" button = exit)
+Weather Mod by Gtz ("A" Button + "Black Button" (Repeat))
+Buy Weapons onfoot ($5,000): "Back" button + Dpad Up




link for mod
http://www69.zippyshare.com/v/z11ChJrp/file.html

you will need the original xbox game,just replace the files in the game with the files in the patch.
 
