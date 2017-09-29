registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> Holy shit. This place is still around? - CoinOPS - 1Emulation.com

Holy shit. This place is still around?

Started by solidius23 , Sep 29 2017 10:36 PM

1 reply to this topic

#1
solidius23
Posted 29 September 2017 - 10:36 PM

solidius23

    The Cult of Personality

  • Moderator
  • 2,862 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:S.Arkansas

Nice to see the ol hangout still going.


#2
Robert
Posted 29 September 2017 - 11:29 PM

Robert

    Alchemist

  • User Admin
  • 11,420 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Land of Oz
Nice to see you're still alive :-) :P
