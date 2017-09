Xwolf3d V1.1 (new release)

Xwolf3d V1.1

by A600 and XtecuterX73







FINALLY! Good and proper versions of Wolf3d AND Spear of Destiny for xbox WITH full sound. This is a full port of Wolf4SDL for xbox and This also includes support for ALL 3 mission packs for Spear of Destiny as well. Ive been sitting on this one for quite some time so hope you guys enjoy. The xbox has been deserving of this release for quite some time. I wanted to do some source and code clean up and fix a few issues before releasing this and now its pretty good to go. Original port was done by a600 so shout-out to him.

INSTALLATION



PUT ALL RELEVANT GAME FILES FOR EACH GAME INTO THE CORRESPONDING FOLDER.

(ALL WOLF 3D FILES GO INTO THE MAIN WOLF3D FOLDER, PUT THE SPEAR OF DESTINY

FILES INTO THE MAIN SOD FOLDER)



SINCE SPEAR OF DESTINY HAS 3 MISSION PACKS, PUT THE CORRESPONDING MISSION PACKS IN THE CORRESPONDING FOLDERS.



AS OF NOW MOVEMENT IS MAPPED TO THE LEFT THUMBSTICK, FORWARD, BACK, LEFT

AND RIGHT. AT SOME POINT IN THE FUTURE THIS MAY CHANGE BUT FOR NOW THIS IS

HOW IT IS.



IN GAME CONTROLS:



LEFT THUMBSTICK = UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT



A = SHOOT/STAB



X = OPEN DOOR/PUSH WALL



Y= RUN



WHITE BUTTON = STRAFE RIGHT



BLACK BUTTON = STRAFE LEFT



RIGHT TRIGGER = PAUSE



LEFT TRIGGER = OPTIONS MENU



START = SWITCH WEAPON







SHOUT OUT TO MADMAB FOR HELPING ME GET THE QUIT CODE STRAIGHTENED OUT AND

TO A600 FOR THE ORIGINAL PORT!!



ALSO THANK YOU TO ALL WHO KEEP THE SCENE ALIVE. GAMEZFAN, MADMAB, HCF,

MARTY, FREAKDAVE, HYPER_EYE AND ALL THE REST OF YOU WHO KEEP THE XBOX

ALIVE AND RELEVANT.



CHANGES IN 1.1



CORRECTED ISSUE WHERE THE SEPERATE GAME FILES WOULD NOT REGISTER AS SEPERATE ON DASHES LIKE UNLEASHX.



CONTOLLER SHOULD BE RESPONSIVE IN WOLF3D.