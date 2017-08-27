registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> mGalaxy v6.3 released - Gaming and Tech News [/gtech] - 1Emulation.com

mGalaxy v6.3 released

Started by mgalaxy , Yesterday, 11:04 PM

mgalaxy
Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

mgalaxy

v6.3_release.jpg
 
mGalaxy v6.3 is out!
New theme, Mame database creation further simplified, ‘history.dat’ support,...
 
  •    New “Fruit Machine” theme added to meet the need of a growing number of users for a slot machine theme.
  •    mGalaxy_Runway: Database > Mame database creation further simplified.
  •    mGalaxy_Runway: Database > ‘history.dat’ support added to Mame DB.
  •    mGalaxy_Runway: Database > Image preview while scraping from databases.
  •    mGalaxy_Runway: When duplicating a system, you now get the option to copy user files (database, favorites, top10,…) from the ‘original’ system to the ‘duplicated’ system.
 
More info and download on http://www.mgalaxy.com

