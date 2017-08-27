mGalaxy v6.3 released

mGalaxy v6.3 is out!
New theme, Mame database creation further simplified, ‘history.dat’ support,...
- New “Fruit Machine” theme added to meet the need of a growing number of users for a slot machine theme.
- mGalaxy_Runway: Database > Mame database creation further simplified.
- mGalaxy_Runway: Database > ‘history.dat’ support added to Mame DB.
- mGalaxy_Runway: Database > Image preview while scraping from databases.
- mGalaxy_Runway: When duplicating a system, you now get the option to copy user files (database, favorites, top10,…) from the ‘original’ system to the ‘duplicated’ system.
More info and download on http://www.mgalaxy.com