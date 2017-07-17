registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> (SEGA CD) Super Strike Trilogy (UNRELEASED) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

(SEGA CD) Super Strike Trilogy (UNRELEASED)

Started by fumanchu , Jul 17 2017 09:39 PM

fumanchu
Posted 17 July 2017 - 09:39 PM

fumanchu

Super Strike Trilogy for the sega cd.
an unreleased game found on a dev kit.
basically its all 3 strike games for the sega cd.

thanks goes to everyone involved with release.

image type-bin/cue
link

 

https://1fichier.com/?3cr4gp2mcy

Robert
Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:27 AM

Robert

Thanks!

PsyKos
Posted Today, 12:08 PM

PsyKos

Thanks !!!!


