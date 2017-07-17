(SEGA CD) Super Strike Trilogy (UNRELEASED)

Super Strike Trilogy for the sega cd.
an unreleased game found on a dev kit.
basically its all 3 strike games for the sega cd.
thanks goes to everyone involved with release.
image type-bin/cue
link
https://1fichier.com/?3cr4gp2mcy
Thanks !!!!
