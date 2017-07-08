registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> ANY2XMV (Video Converting App) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

ANY2XMV (Video Converting App)

Started by fumanchu , Today, 03:38 PM

fumanchu
Posted Today, 03:38 PM

fumanchu

ANY2XMV

BY SPPV

 

 

ANY2XMV

This will convert virtually any video file to XMV with full audio and no WME8 or WME9

Use
Put 1 (ONE) video file in the inputfiles folder and click ANY2XMV
It will dump the audio stream, convert it to XBOX ADPCM, convert the video
to WMV and dub the new audio while converting to XMV

Sadly it can only do 1 at a time. Having more than 1 video file in the inputfiles folder or
having a file named merged.xmv in the root directory will cause crashes

 

link

http://www53.zippyshare.com/v/eW6UmKAs/file.html

 


rommy667
Posted Today, 03:45 PM

rommy667

Thanks for the share man :)


