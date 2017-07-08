ANY2XMV (Video Converting App)

ANY2XMV

BY SPPV

ANY2XMV



This will convert virtually any video file to XMV with full audio and no WME8 or WME9



Use

Put 1 (ONE) video file in the inputfiles folder and click ANY2XMV

It will dump the audio stream, convert it to XBOX ADPCM, convert the video

to WMV and dub the new audio while converting to XMV



Sadly it can only do 1 at a time. Having more than 1 video file in the inputfiles folder or

having a file named merged.xmv in the root directory will cause crashes