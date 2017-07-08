ANY2XMV (Video Converting App)

ANY2XMV
BY SPPV
ANY2XMV
This will convert virtually any video file to XMV with full audio and no WME8 or WME9
Use
Put 1 (ONE) video file in the inputfiles folder and click ANY2XMV
It will dump the audio stream, convert it to XBOX ADPCM, convert the video
to WMV and dub the new audio while converting to XMV
Sadly it can only do 1 at a time. Having more than 1 video file in the inputfiles folder or
having a file named merged.xmv in the root directory will cause crashes
link
http://www53.zippyshare.com/v/eW6UmKAs/file.html