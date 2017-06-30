PCSXBox - PSX Emulator for XBox v22b25 (newest beta release)

PCSXBox - PSX Emulator for XBox v22b25

by madmab





Updated to madmab edition interface CFv1b21. See "Interface Changelog.txt"



* Fixed an issue where Autoconfig had a little big where when it caused a core switch some information would not get passed correctly.



* Backed out of some of the memory savings I did to compensate for the software filter fix they caused some games to lock (adidas power soccer 98).