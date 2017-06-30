PCSXBox - PSX Emulator for XBox v22b25 (newest beta release)

PCSXBox - PSX Emulator for XBox v22b25
by madmab
PCSXBox - PSX Emulator for XBox v22b25
Updated to madmab edition interface CFv1b21. See "Interface Changelog.txt"
"Lock free.. like it should be!"
"More features than you can shake a stick at!"
* Fixed an issue where Autoconfig had a little big where when it caused a core switch some information would not get passed correctly.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PCSXBox - PSX Emulator for XBox v22b24
"Lock free.. like it should be!"
"More features than you can shake a stick at!"
* Backed out of some of the memory savings I did to compensate for the software filter fix they caused some games to lock (adidas power soccer 98).
link
http://www30.zippyshare.com/v/8gVoIx2I/file.html