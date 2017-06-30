registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> PCSXBox - PSX Emulator for XBox v22b25 (newest beta release) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

PCSXBox - PSX Emulator for XBox v22b25 (newest beta release)

Started by fumanchu , Yesterday, 06:01 PM

fumanchu
Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM

fumanchu

PCSXBox - PSX Emulator for XBox v22b25
by madmab

PCSXBox - PSX Emulator for XBox v22b25

Updated to madmab edition interface CFv1b21. See "Interface Changelog.txt"

"Lock free.. like it should be!"
"More features than you can shake a stick at!"

* Fixed an issue where Autoconfig had a little big where when it caused a core switch some information would not get passed correctly.

PCSXBox - PSX Emulator for XBox v22b24

"Lock free.. like it should be!"
"More features than you can shake a stick at!"

* Backed out of some of the memory savings I did to compensate for the software filter fix they caused some games to lock (adidas power soccer 98).



link
http://www30.zippyshare.com/v/8gVoIx2I/file.html

