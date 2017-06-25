Multiple Emulators Possible on the Xbox One (Through Dev Mode)

I didn't know where the best place to post this was (there's no Xbox One section) but since Microsoft named there newest Console "Xbox One" I thought this would be a fitting place for it lol..

It's now possible to install and play Emulators on the Xbox One with "Dev Mode" (These Emulators were available on the Xbox Store but were pulled after a while, hence the need for "Dev Mode" to be activated..

How Developer Mode works

Xbox One has two modes, Retail Mode (1) and Developer Mode (2). In Retail Mode, the console is in the state that any customer or user of an Xbox One console would use: you can play games and run apps as a user. In Developer Mode, you can develop software for the console, but you cannot play retail games or run retail apps. Developer Mode can be enabled on any retail Xbox One console. After Developer Mode is enabled, you can switch back and forth between Retail (2a) and Developer Modes (2b).

Dev Mode costs $20 or is free if your a student (with a student E-mail account) You can get More information on how to activate Dev Mode here: https://docs.microso...vkit-activation

Now on to the Good Stuff

What currently works on Xbox Dev Mode:

Nesbox is a multi Emuator that supports NES (.nes), Sega (.gen .smd), Super Nintendo (.smc), GameBoy (.gb .gbc .gba)

https://nesbox.com/emulator

Retrix is a multi Emulator that's ported from Retroarch (so expect more supported Cores) that supports: NES, Snes, GB, GBA, SG-1000, Master System, Game Gear, Mega Drive and Mega CD. (and hopefully soon PS1)

https://github.com/Aftnet/LibretroRT

PPSSPP is a PSP Emulator that runs very well (most games run fullspeed)

There's also a N64 and PS1 emulator too but the authors require you pay for them

http://www.xb1emu.com/

All apps run in dev mode are in the format Appx, so other Appx compiled to run on Win 10 should be installable on Xbox Dev Mode Too

If you want more info or if you stuck anywhere you can get help from https://gbatemp.net/...-tutorials.262/

