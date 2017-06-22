EdgarX v1.0 (new release)

EdgarX v1.0

by hcf











EdgarX is a port of the game "The Legend of Edgar" for Xbox. It is a plattform game with lots of adventure, puzzles and tons of enemies to enjoy!



Please read the "Controls" section. It is very important if you want to know how to play this game.



controls

Unlike other similar games, here you will need to use different buttons for Attack, Use Object, or Action/Interact.



The game has a good Tutorial, but don't pay attention to the keys that the Tutorial says (sometimes labeled as "unknown"). These are the correct keys in Xbox:



A button: Attack



B button: Jump



X button: Block with the shield (if you have a shield!)



Y button: Interact/Use object (for example, throw food to chicken)



WHITE button: Inventory



BLACK button: Activate things (levers, elevators), pull objects (boxes...)

and pass to the next screen.



LEFT and RIGHT triggers: Next and previous object of the inventory



START: Main menu



BACK: Exit



languages

There are 2 different executables: "default.xbe" to run the game in English, and "default-ES.xbe" to run it in Spanish.