I used to be able to state save just fine for any cartridge or cd based system. the cartridge games work fine, but now the cd based systems won't save properly. I can save, but then when I try to load it goes back to an earlier save sometimes on a different game or even system.
has anyone had this occur? I'm using coin ops 7 massive btw
cd based system save states broken?
Started by tobas , Jun 21 2017 03:02 PM
#1
Posted 21 June 2017 - 03:02 PM
