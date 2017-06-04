registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> (DS) NeoDS .2.0 And Full Neogeo Romset - DS Emulators [/pc/ds] - 1Emulation.com

Jump to content

Welcome to 1Emulation.com
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Photo

(DS) NeoDS .2.0 And Full Neogeo Romset

- - - - -
Started by fumanchu , Today, 02:03 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1
fumanchu
Posted Today, 02:03 PM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,364 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.

here is a download for neods 0.2.0 the negeo emulator and a full neogeo romset for the nintendo DS.

links for romset.

https://1fichier.com/?amp6x2qejy

https://1fichier.com/?0rbzo4ufcd

emulator link
http://www105.zippyshare.com/v/CjYCihAv/file.html

Back to DS Emulators [/pc/ds]


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. 1Emulation.com
  2. Emulators on Personal Computers (Windows, Mac, Linux)
  3. Nintendo Emulators [/pc/nintendo]
  4. DS Emulators [/pc/ds]