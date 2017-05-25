registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> Nestopiax Special Castlevania Facelift Edition (new update) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

Nestopiax Special Castlevania Facelift Edition (new update)

Started by fumanchu , May 25 2017 10:21 PM

fumanchu
Posted 25 May 2017 - 10:21 PM

fumanchu

Nestopiax Special Castlevania Facelift Edition
by XtecuterX73

newsimage1876a.gif

This is a special version of NestopiaX compiled for Kya's recently released Castlevania Facelift hack for PC nestopia. Simply place the skin.png file in the bios folder and place the xbe in your main directory of nestopia. This can be ran alongside the regular xbe for nestopia with no issue.

Please only use the NONE filter as using other filters will crash the emulator and will not work. It was specifically coded that way. Using any other filter will result in crashes and most likely will not work. Also it is strongly recommended that you only use this xbe for the castlevania facelift hack. Using any other games will also likely result in freezing and or graphical issues since the actual PPU was modified.

Please use an unpatched Castlevania US rom.

Also if you do not place the skin.png file in the bios folder the game will run unpatched.



BIG, BIG thanks to Kya for helping me sort out all the issues with getting this to carry over to xbox. Also Thanks to Kya for sharing this with the community and doing the hack in the first place~!



link

fumanchu
Posted 25 May 2017 - 10:24 PM

fumanchu

link to download this new release.

 

http://www23.zippyshare.com/v/iLuhg2kx/file.html

