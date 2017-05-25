Nestopiax Special Castlevania Facelift Edition (new update)

Nestopiax Special Castlevania Facelift Edition

by XtecuterX73









This is a special version of NestopiaX compiled for Kya's recently released Castlevania Facelift hack for PC nestopia. Simply place the skin.png file in the bios folder and place the xbe in your main directory of nestopia. This can be ran alongside the regular xbe for nestopia with no issue.



Please only use the NONE filter as using other filters will crash the emulator and will not work. It was specifically coded that way. Using any other filter will result in crashes and most likely will not work. Also it is strongly recommended that you only use this xbe for the castlevania facelift hack. Using any other games will also likely result in freezing and or graphical issues since the actual PPU was modified.



Please use an unpatched Castlevania US rom.



Also if you do not place the skin.png file in the bios folder the game will run unpatched.