(MOD) GTAVC-RESIDENT EVIL: EXOTICA (NEW Release)

GTAVC-RESIDENT EVIL: EXOTICA

by gunby a.k.a. the wraith





Enter the world of Resident Evil set in the beautiful exotic Vice City

now infested by zombies & relentless mutants.



Struggle for existence through endless waves of rotting dead to rummage

through Ammmunation to arm yourself.



Investigate interiours filled with flesh eaters as you play as a S.T.A.R.S.

member or as any one of 35 playable characters.

Co-Operate together with any one of 34 survivors in an effort to increase

your chances of survival.



Survive until the end to know the truth of what happened to the missing

Residents of Vice City.



Acquire money to buy weapons on the go, because it's too dangerous to

go back to the Gun shop.



Discover the location of a secret zombie or a special easter egg in the

Police Station...



Spend hours listening to familiar Resident Evil Radio Stations,

including a custom BGM with zombie sounds.



Get lost in alleys trying to find shortcuts & risk getting ambushed

at deadends..



You completed Vice City and all you get is this lousy zombie apocalypse!



///Mods Credits:



*Special thanks to humble Hellfish & smallcombe creators for

letting me use some of their material for this mod.



...Rockstar Games for Grandtheft Auto Vice City

...Capcom for Resident Evil Character Models, Videos, SFX, Images, & Music

...Capcom for Zombie Moans

...Capcom for Deadrising Character Models

...Capcom for Deadrising Mall music

...Custom Tommy with R.P.D Uniform Load Menu [Ray Liotta]

...Main ingame menu edits [TheWraith]

...Resident Evil Video Intro's [CAPCOM][by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil Custom Loading Menu [CAPCOM][by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil Custom BGM [CAPCOM][by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil themed Posters in Ocean View Hotel [CAPCOM][by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil themed screenshot in Ocean View Hotel T.V. screen [CAPCOM][by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil splash screens [CAPCOM][by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil newspapers [CAPCOM][by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil Custom Transmission Radio in car (Every 48 Min.)[CAPCOM][by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil Radio Stations [CAPCOM][by TheWraith]

...Main world Zombie spawning scripts [by TheWraith]

...Interiour Zombie spawning scripts [by TheWraith]

...Extra Interiour scripts [TheWraith]

...Zombie spawning script fix [zaz]

...Mutant/Tyrant Spawning script [ZAZ]

...Virus script [TheWraith]

...Danger Low Health Visuals script [TheWraith]

...Mute Player script toggle [TheWraith]

...Godmode script toggle [TheWraith]

...Buy Weapons script [TheWraith]

...Acquire weapons from interiours scripts [TheWraith]

...Safe Money script [TheWraith]

...Secret Zombie Brad script [TheWraith]

...32 respawn Co-Ordinates [TheWraith]

...Custom BGM script [Seemann]

...Zombie Walk Animation [ZAZ]

...Mini Custom Story Intro [TheWraith]

...Custom Rainy Window Art & writing [TheWraith]

...Misc. scripts [by TheWraith]

...Invisible melee weapons from GTAVC-Raccoon City Stories [by Smallcombe]

...Weather Selector [by Gtz]

...Opportunity to enter the interiors [POST_746, Scrat]

...Vehicle Spawner [zera]

...Change Player skin [dim1988 aka d88]

...KITT Edition 0.9.1 [Mike, Delorean88us, Tobie, Knight Rider, Nullpointer]

...KITT's voice [William Daniels]

...Red Moon Mod [Metalistas]

...Power Punch [DiCanio]

...Red Moon Mod [Metalistas]

...Dmagic wheel mod [DMagic1]

...GTA 2 Camera Mod [Spaceeinstein] (Toggle On/Off)

...Better Blood [yend]

...Bloody Font Mod [hmel]

...Radar of S.T.A.L.K.E.R [ganic]

...New_Water_Texture [farisguetta]

...VCS Animations [theNGclan]

...VICE CITY NO PATHS MOD [fungt]

...Red sky [TheWraith]

...Long Night Cloudy Weather [Hellfish]

...Long Night Rainy Weather [Hellfish]

...VC RC Mod [DiCanio]

...High Definition Radar [Cachibache]

...Location of Vice City Map files [Thanks to ss4gogeta0]

...VC 10th Anniversary Style Menu [CheatBoy]

...Turbo Legs [gtafan2u]

...timecycle x3 Draw Distance Mod [StormLexer]

...Power Punch [DiCanio]

...Improved Car Crash Physics [BuLLeT_ProoF]

...Green Herb From Resident Evil [CAPCOM][$$fernando_egm$$][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...ZOMBIE HEAD BEACH BALL [CAPCOM][TheWraith][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...bat ////Bat/Bits (Resident Evil 5)[CAPCOM][Area51][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...chnsaw ////Chainsaw (Resident Evil 5)[CAPCOM][mafia2.com & VLADDI4OK][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...grenade ////grenade (Resident Evil 4)[CAPCOM][jackazzmyaz][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...molotov ////icendiary grenade (Resident Evil 4)[CAPCOM][jackazzmyaz][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Rigging Tips for Resident Evil Cerberus Dog [FORTLAGOON][DIEGO4FUN]



///Custom Player Skin Mods///////////////////////////////////////



...Tommy Vercetti (Resident Evil R.P.D. clothes Custom)[CAPCOM][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Chris Redfield (Resident Evil 1 Remake S.T.A.R.S)[CAPCOM][badboy_zay]

...Jill Valentine (Resident Evil 1 Remake S.T.A.R.S)[CAPCOM][OUTATIME][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Jill Valentine (Resident Evil 3 Geared Casual)[CAPCOM][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Barry Burton (Resident Evil 1 Remake)[Jack_Krauser98][CAPCOM][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Leon S. Kennedy (Resident Evil 4 R.P.D)[CAPCOM][badboy_zay]

...Leon S. Kennedy (Resident Evil 4 Vest Gear)[CAPCOM][MrAndres5555][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Claire Redfield [Yuniiwii][CAPCOM][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Rebecca Chambers (Resident Evil 1 Remake S.T.A.R.S.)[CAPCOM][conan.warvar][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Wesker (Resident Evil 4 Default in black & black shades)[CAPCOM][xxxAndroJumpxxx & Megamanzxa][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Wesker (Resident Evil 1 Remake S.T.A.R.S)[CAPCOM][Jack_Krauser98][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Sherry Birkin (As Adult in Sailor clothes)[CAPCOM][Diego4Fun][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Ada Wong (Resident Evil 4 Special Assignment)[CAPCOM][MrAndres5555][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Sherry Birkin (Little)[CAPCOM][Diego4FUN][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Merchant (Resident Evil 4)[CAPCOM][Unknown][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Ashley (Resident Evil 4 default clothes)[CAPCOM](Coin-god, Darkel)[RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Swat 2 (Resident Evil Outbreak File 1)[CAPCOM][Unknown][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Kendo [CAPCOM][conan.warvar][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Rebecca Chambers (R.P.D Sports wear)[CAPCOM][MrAndres5555][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Krauser (Resident Evil 4 default)[CAPCOM][YuniWii][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Marvin [CAPCOM][Unknown][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Mark Wilkins (Resident Evil Outbreak File 1)[CAPCOM][Ertrick36][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Billy Coen (Resident Evil 0 default)[CAPCOM][conan.warvar][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Kevin Ryman (Resident Evil Outbreak File 1)[CAPCOM][lokosound][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Tofu [CAPCOM][sidney][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Brad Vickers (Resident Evil 1 Remake)[CAPCOM][Jack_Krauser98][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Claire Redfield (Resident Evil 2 default/Playstation 1)[CAPCOM][Math4Dead][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Claire Redfield (Resident Evil 2 style/RE 4 Ada Wong Custom)[CAPCOM][Maggots project][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Ada Wong (Resident Evil 2 Classic Style)[CAPCOM][Andres Auqui][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Sheva Alomar (Resident Evil 5 default)[CAPCOM][Yuniwii][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Hunk (Resident Evil 4)[CAPCOM][Julio18244][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Leon S. Kennedy (Resident Evil 4 Brown Jacket)[CAPCOM][Badboy_zay][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Dario Rosso [CAPCOM](by Math4Dead)[RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]



...Frank West (Dead Rising 2)[CAPCOM][SOLIDCAL][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Jessica McCarney (dead Rising 1)[CAPCOM][Diego4funzone][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]



////9 Tyrant types//////////////////////////////////////////////////////



...Bandersnatch [CAPCOM][Jack_Krauser98][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Mr X [CAPCOM][conan_warvar][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Mr.X Tyrant T-103-2 [CAPCOM][conan_warvar][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Tyrant T-001 [CAPCOM][conan.warvar][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Tyrant T-002 [CAPCOM][conan.warvar][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Tyrant T-078 [CAPCOM][conan.warvar][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Tyrant T-400 [CAPCOM][batman13][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Tyrant Thanatos [CAPCOM][gamemodding.net][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Nemesis [CAPCOM][pa7ox] ///Darkhunter/MrFryday??



////1 Zombie Dog///////////////////////////////////////////////////////



...Zombie Cerberus Dog (Resident Evil)[CAPCOM][FORTLAGOON][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]



////37 Resident Evil Zombie types//////////////////////////////////////



...Resident Evil 2 Zombie 05-Female [CAPCOM][FORTLAGOON][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie01 [CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie02 (female)[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie03[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie04 (female)[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie05[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie06[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie07[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie08[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie09[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie10[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie11 ///re1 remake/shirtless/fat/2 textures[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie12[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie13[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie14 ///re1 remake/fat/short sleeved/3 textures[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie15 ///re1 remake/fat/pants/3 textures[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie16 ///scientist/5 textures --22 textures[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie17///scientist//5-19 textures[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie18 ///re1 remake//14 textures//hair texture big?[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie19 ///re1 remake/wild haired[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie20 ///re1 remake/4-14 textures[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie21 ///re1 remake/naked autopsy zombie 4-11 textures[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie22 ///re1 remake/iconic bald zombie/4-25 textures[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...zombie23 ///re1 remake/3-5 textures[CAPCOM][BeesWax][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Zombie Cop RE 2 [CAPCOM][Math4Dead][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil 2 Zombie 08 [CAPCOM][FORTLAGOON][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil 2 Zombie 04 [CAPCOM][FORTLAGOON][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Murphy Seeker Zombie Mercenary RE3 [CAPCOM](by Math4Dead)[RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Dario Pocco Zombie [CAPCOM][Math4Dead][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Zombie RE ORC Cop [CAPCOM](byYourCreatedHell)[RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Zombie Steve's Father RE DC [CAPCOM][Bioh4zer][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Zombie Crimson Head [CAPCOM][Rahmat Lytavost][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil 2 Zombie 03-Brad [CAPCOM][FORTLAGOON][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil 2 Zombie 06 [CAPCOM][FORTLAGOON][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil 2 Zombie 08 [CAPCOM][FORTLAGOON][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil 2 Zombie 09-Naked [CAPCOM][FORTLAGOON][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Resident Evil 2 Zombie 07 [CAPCOM][FORTLAGOON][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Blueshirt Zombie RE3 [CAPCOM][Math4Dead][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Rusty Zombie RE3 [CAPCOM][Math4Dead][RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]

...Zombie Marvin Branagh [CAPCOM](by Shadowbeast)[RIGGED TO VC XBOX by TheWraith]



///Custom Vehicles//////////////////////////////////////////////////



...BTTF II Flying Delorean Model[Phil-Silver007]

...BTTF II Land Delorean Model [Phil-Silver007]

...1989 Batmobile (JongJohnson)[CONVERTED TO XBOX VC by THEWRAITH]

...Ghostbusters Ecto-1 [Trance][CONVERTED TO XBOX VC by THEWRAITH]

...Akira Kaneda's Bike [A-christ]

...Airwolf v1.0 by Gareth Croke

...WRAITH TurboIntercepto [Tobie Hill][CONVERTED TO XBOX VC by THEWRAITH]



////Tools Used//////////////////////////////////////////////////////



...Sanny Builder by Seemann

...3DS Max by Autodesk Media and Entertainment

...gtaforums

...TXDWS.2012_3 VERSION 5.0 by beerbearbee

...GXTEDIT by FeroCT5

...IMG TOOLv2.0 by Spooky & Illspirit

...NOTEPAD, free with windows

...Collision File Editor-1.1b by Steve M.

...COLLISION EDITOR II by by Steve M.

...rwanalyze-0.4b by Steve M.

...GTA Vice Player Position Tool by Steve M.

...[GTA-III-VC-SA] IFP Editor by MAJEST1C_R3

...Kam's Max Scripts

...authkeypatch Tool (change default.xbe save location)

...Gta San Andreas - Ped Rigging - Simplest Rigging tutorial ever being sampled.[TheGameplayCorner]

...Full Rigging Tutorial For Grand Theft Auto Vice City [PrinceNeriek]

...Grand Theft Auto San Andreas model rigging peds tutorial [Solidcal Modding]