Mameoxtras Final Best Of Full Set (1 link)

Started by fumanchu , Yesterday, 12:44 AM

fumanchu
Posted Yesterday, 12:44 AM

fumanchu

This is  Mameoxtras Final Best Of Full Set,this includes the new games that were added to mameoxtras after v1.7.
this is the one to get.
thanks goes to bengalih for this.

link for mameoxtras final emulator

http://www43.zippyshare.com/v/88GYjj28/file.html

http://www7.zippyshare.com/v/tZZOFXqd/file.html

link for romset.

mega:#!nMxB3RYa!PnjrVfP0DeF5BMnB3FElsA03Opr5r56fkeEcLaieURU

copy and paste the link into your browser.

 

 

this is the same romset as in the link below,but in parts..

http://www.1emulatio...set-and-extras/


