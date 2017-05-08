registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> (NES) Spy vs Spy 2 - The Island Caper (English translated) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

(NES) Spy vs Spy 2 - The Island Caper (English translated)

Started by fumanchu , May 08 2017 10:08 PM

fumanchu
Posted 08 May 2017 - 10:08 PM

fumanchu

This is the English translated version of the sequel to the NES game Spy Vs. Spy. In this follow-up to the first Spy vs Spy game the spies are now stranded on a desert island after bailing out of the planes they escaped from in the first game. This time, instead of the four items which allow you to leave for the airport, the spies must try to collect 3 pieces of a missile. If you don’t do it within a time limit a volcano will erupt and destroy the entire island. There are new traps and a single gun to take part in combat, rather than the big sticks of the previous game.

 

link

http://www42.zippyshare.com/v/cfZHyeJ8/file.html

 

 


