Final Burn Legends v1.23 (new update)

Final Burn Legends v1.23

by gamezfan











new games supported

World Rally

Hang-Zo

Flying Shark / Sky Shark

Twin Cobra

Gulf War 2

Wardner / Pyros

Tatakae Big Fighter / Sky Robo

Lock On

Splatter House

Pac-Mania

Galaga 88

Shadow Land

Dragon Spirit

Blazer

Quester

World Stadium

Beraboh Man

Marchen Maze

Baraduke 2

World Court

Face Off

Rompers

Blast Off

Dangerous Seed

Pistol Daimyo no Bouken

Boxy Boy

Tank Force

Dyna Gears

Drift Out '94

Eagle Shot Golf

Change Air Blade

Twin Eagle II - The Rescue Mission

Mobil Suit Gundam Final Shooting

Storm Blade

Ultra X Weapons / Ultra Keibitai

Monster Slider

Survival Arts

Fire Trap

Bogey Manor

Agent X / Cloak & Dagger

Oriental Legend Special (Unprotected Version)

Raimais

Fighting Hawk

Evil Stone

Champion Wrestler

Kuri Kinton

Plotting

Puzznic

Palamedes

Cachat

Cuby Bop

Play Girls

Play Girls 2

B-Wings

Zaviga

Karate Champ

Karate Champ Vs

Hyper Sports

Road Fighter

Juno First

Traverse USA / Zippyrace / Motorun USA

Shot Rider

Susume! Mile Smile / Go Go! Mile Smile

Gyakuten!! Puzzle Bancho

Head Panic

Deluxe 4 U

Deluxe 5

Fantasy Land

Galaxy Gunners

Wheels Runner

Super Rider

Twin Brats

Acrobatic Dog Fight

Bowl-O-Rama

Capcom Bowling

Paddle-Mania

The Next Space

Eeekk!!

Krazy Bowl

U.S Classic

Shoot Out

Demon Front (PCB Version)

SVG Spectral Vs Generation (PCB Version)

The Gladiator Road Of The Sword (PCB Version)

Happy 6 In 1

Dragon World 2001

Dragon World Pretty Chance

Gang Wars

Sky Adventure

Sky Soldiers

Super Champion Baseball

Time Soldiers

Hang-On Jr

Tetris (Sega System E)

Transformer



new gmes supported only in 128mb ram xboxes

Vasara

Vasara 2

Martial Champion



games fixed or now playable

Jackie Chan - The Kung Fu Master

Jackie Chan - In Fists Of Fire

Asura Buster

Gundhara

Thundercade / Twin Formation

Caliber 50

Twin Eagle

DownTown

Meta Fox

Arbalester

Dreamland

Enforce

Bottom Of The Ninth

Hit The Ice

Naughty Mouse

Sokonuke Taisen Game

Rock Climber

Mug Smashers

Yie Ar Kung-Fu

Lost Tomb

Aztarec

Tutankham



untested games

Mahjong Hyper Reaction

Lovely Pop Mahjong JangJang Shimasho

Meosis Magic

Joryuu Syougi Kyoushitsu

Koi Koi Shimasho 2

Mahjong Hyper Reaction 2

Super Real Mahjong P7

Gourmet Battle Quiz Ryorioh CooKing

Pachinko Sexy Reaction

Pachinko Sexy Reaction 2

Lovely Pop Mahjong JangJang Shimasho 2

Super Real Mahjong PIV

Dramatic Adventure Quiz Keith & Lucy

Puzzle Club



improvements

Six New Dual Launcher Cores



Added new dual launcher cores for Data East, Irem, Konami, Sega, Taito and Xtra this should

fix any games by the above companies and some others that were running out of VMM on

load or failed to boot while in HD mode, also removed support for the Other core which is no

longer required





Toaplan Games Now With Sound



Fire Shark

Teki Paki

Vimana





Jackie Chan Games



IQ_132 noticed the rom loading for the following games was too high in the driver

by reducing them down to the correct values both of these games now work on a

normal Xbox where as before only those with an upgraded 128mb console could play

them.....



Jackie Chan - The Kung Fu Master

Jackie Chan - In Fists Of Fire





Seta 1 And Seta 2 Based Games



Big update to the Seta drivers many sound and Graphical improvements plus these

ones can now be considered to be fully working....



Arabalster

Caliber 50

Downtown

Meta Fox

Thundercade / Twin Formation

Twin Eagle



Sega Improvements



I've reverted a change to the FBL Sega Gfx code done by a previous dev and hooked the

correct Sega GFX for this FBL version as these changes plain broke the special Gfx effects

in Cotton and were also responsible for all manor of smaller Gfx niggles in the Sega games.



I then removed an IRQ hack from the Sega Y-Board driver replacing it with proper IRQ

handling from later FBA this sorts some serious graphical bugs in Power Drift and to a

lesser extent some Gfx niggles in the other Sega games running on this hardware.



Fixed the gear shifting in G.P. Rider making the game now 100% playable



Updated YM3438 and RF5C68 soundcores to latest FBA improving the music and Sfx in

the following games...



Alien Storm

Bloxeed

Clutch Hitter

DD Crew

Desert Breaker

Hammer Away

Laser ghost

Michael Jackson's Moonwalker

Shadow Dancer

Where's Wally



Added files to the FBL build which store the lightgun calibrations for Laser ghost and

Line Of Fire making both these games playable without having to setup the Light Gun

calcs beforehand.





FBL Fixes

[collapse]improved the steering in Power Drift a fair bit by setting a lower Cursor Speed just for this game

improved the controls in Arkanoid 1 and 2 by setting a lower Cursor Speed for the games

improved the inputs in Capcom Bowling, Bowl O Rama and Krazy Bowl by setting a lower Cursor Speed for the games

Improved the performance in Darius 2 and Warrior Blade Rastan Saga III

Added missing Player 2 start button for Asterix

Fixed missing Button 3 inputs for 1 and 2 players in Megaman 2

updated to dinks new namco sound core which is required for the Namocos1 driver

Fixed Chack N Pop to stop the game loading the wrong way up on boot

Updated YM2612/YM3438 and RF5C68 Soundcores to currant FBA

Fixed Enforce from locking into service mode on Boot game now playable

Fixed some serious graphical problems in Bottom Of The Ninth game now playable

Fixed a coin registering problem in Mug Smashers game now playable

Fixed service mode lockups in Sokonuke Taisen game now playable

Fixed Right Stick movements in Rock Climber game now playable

Fixed a dip switch problem in Naughty Mouse which caused it to lockup on boot game now playable

Fixed a dip switch problem in Yie Ar Kung-Fu which prevented the game from coining up

Added missing right stick inputs in FBL for the fire directions in Tutankham

Added missing right stick inputs in FBL for the fire directions in Lost Tomb

Updated the Sidearms driver to currant FBA to fix many little Emulation niggles in all the games

Fixed the USA and Japan versions of Silent Dragon from locking into service mode on boot

Sorted the rotate ship controls in Aztarac game now 100% playable

Fixed some Emulation niggles and improved the sound in Dynamite Duke

Improved the sound balance between the music and the sfx in Hotdog Storm and Mazinger-Z



fba devs ported to fixes to fbl

Fixed Tail 2 Nose missing backgrounds [dink]

Fixed Demon World sprite and tile offsets, also hooked up TMS32010 cpu instead of hacking it out [iq_132 / dink]

Fixed default eeprom settings for Charlie Ninja [dink]

Added encrypted DataEast cpus to the M6502 core [iq_132]

Fixed graphics issues in Konami's Xexex [dink]

Fixed Head Panic default settings, game is now playable [dink]

Fixed alignment issues in Swat Police and Head Panic, x-scroll issues, and added missing flashing sprite effect on ESD16 Hardware [dink]

Fixed broken graphics corruption in Mille Miglia 2: Great 1000 Miles Rally [dink]

Fixed service mode, sprite offsets corrupt tilemaps and random game lockups in G.I.Joe [dink]

Fixed DAC speech and reboot issues in Baraduke / Alien Sector [dink]

Fixed missing sounds in Pac-Land and Sky Kid [dink]

Fixed Dac and scrolling issues in Konami's Finalizer [dink]

Fixed a blitter issue in Kangaroo, fixed savestates: video banking and lost music [dink]

Added rotation code for Caliber 50 and DownTown [dink]

Added new tilemap system with all the bells & whistles [iq_132]

Hooked up newly dumped sound-MCU's in Fire Shark, Vimana and Teki Paki, giving these games sound [dink]

Ported latest i8051 core with DS5002FP support [dink]

Added M6502ReleaseSlice() the the M6502 cpu core interface [dink]

Added encrypted DataEast cpus to the M6502 core [iq_132]

Added NEC-V60 CPU Core [iq_132 / Romhack]

Added UPD-7725 DSP Core [iq_132]

Removed MCU simulation from Heavy Unit and DJ Boy, added proper MCU emulation with the new i8051 core [dink]

Added TMS32010 cpu core for the Flying Shark/Twin Cobra/Wardner drivers [dink]

Fixed odd-word/long reads and writes in the m68000 cpu interface This fixes lock-ups in Asura Buster [iq_132/dink]

Mega-update to the ES5506 core: dynamic resampling, volume functions [iq_132]

MSM5505-interface fix, clipping issues and savestate support [dink]

Fixed timing issues in Martial Champion, now works but with graphical issues [dink]

Fixed oddly-placed black lines and opaque windows in Lethal Enforcers [dink]

Improved IRQ timing in Sega System Y driver which fixed some graphical issues in Power Drift [Barry]

Fixed video layer offsets in namcos86 driver, improving video for Rolling Thunder, Hopping Mappy and SkyKid DX [dink]

Fixed the continue mode in Arkanoid 2 Revenge Of Doh [dink]

Re-wrote driver for Shadow Force and added raster effects [iq_132]

Added configurable clipping to generic tile drawing [iq_132]

Fixed sprite glitching in Shogun Warriors [dink]

Fixed the bitmap layer alignment in Chak 'n Pop [dink]

Added newer-style VezMapMemory() function to the NEC V20-35 cpu interfaces. [dink]

Fixed a masking issue in NEC V20-35's read port interface [dink]

Fixed sprite flickering and freeze-ups in Xain'd Sleena [dink]

Fixed broken music in Hammer Away level 2+, including a fix to the rf5c68 pcm core buffer handling [dink]

Added default lightgun calibration for Operation Wolf 3 [dink]

Fixed some graphical and sound issues in the mwarr driver and Twin Brats is now playable [dink]

Added trackball support to Capcom Bowling and Krazy Bowl [dink]

Fixed inputs in Dream Land in the Bubble Bobble driver [Barry]

Fixed some speed problems in 4 En Raya [dink]

Fixed Hit the Ice inputs and graphics issues [dink]

Added missing input for Strategy-X in the galaxians driver [dink]

Hooked up trackball and fix palette issues - U.S. Classic now playable [dink]

Fixed soundcpu communications in Gauntlet, hooked up the Pokey sound generator [dink]

Hooked up shot and explosion samples to Seibu Stinger and Scion[c] [dink]

Fixed some graphical problems with the BG layer in Bio-Ship Paladen [dink]

Added the Toki devlopers' debug mode to Toki [dink]

Fix timing issue in Toki that occasionally caused tiles in the map-screen to jitter [dink]

Fix Ghosts 'n Goblins savestate banking issue, improve timing [dink]

Fixed slight video glitchery on fade outs/cutscene/fast screen changes in Ghosts 'n Goblins [dink]

Fixed sprite buffering in Ghosts 'n Goblins, fixes "jittery gravestones" when walking. Also fixed the boot-up messages [dink]

Fixed some broken sprites in Guwange [dink]



new supported games and drivers ported from fba

Added driver for Twin Cobra, Flying Shark / Sky Shark / Gulf War II [iq_132]

Added driver for Wardner [iq_132]

Added driver for Taito System-L (Fighting Hawk, Raimais, Evil Stone, etc) [iq_132]

Added driver for games on SSV hardware: Twin Eagle 2, Vasara I and II, Change Air Blade, Dyna Gear, Storm Blade and more [iq_132]

Added driver for FireTrap by WoodPlace [iq_132]

Added driver for Bogey Manor by Technos on modified Data East hardware [iq_132]

Added driver for Cloak and Dagger [iq_132, dink]

Added driver for Gaelco's World Rally [iq_132, dink]

Added driver for Dragon Spirit, Pac-Mania, Galaga '88, Splatter House + more on Namco System 1 Hardware [iq_132, dink]

Added driver for Susume! / Go Go! Mile Smile and Gyakuten! Puzzle Bancho on Fuuki 16-bit Hardware [iq_132, dink]

Added driver for B-Wings and Zaviga [iq_132]

Added driver for Fantasy Land,Galaxy Gunners and Wheels Runner [iq_132, dink]

Added driver for Taito's Super Rider [iq_132, dink]

Added driver for Traverse USA / Zippyrace / Motorun USA [iq_132, dink]

Added driver for Karate Champ [iq_132, dink]

Added driver for Hyper Sports and Road Fighter [iq_132, dink]

Added driver for Juno First [iq_132, dink ]

Added driver for Acrobatic Dog Fight on technos hardware [iq_132]

Added driver for Capcom Bowling [iq_132]

Added driver for games on alpha68k 1 hardware [iq_132}

Added driver for games on alpha68k 2 hardware [iq_132}

Added driver for Data East's Shoot Out [iq_132]

Added driver for Tetris, Hang-On Jr. and Transformer on Sega System E hardware [vbt]

Added Hangzo! to the DataEast Rohga driver [iq_132]

Added Sky Robo and Tatakae! Big Fighter to the armedf driver [dink]

Added Lock On (Philko) to the Sega System 16B driver [barry]

Added Eeekk!! on pacman hardware [iq_132]

Added Deluxe 4 U and Deluxe 5 to the ESD16 driver [JacKc]

Finished emulation of early Seta games: Caliber 50, ThunderCade, Twin Eagle, DownTown,

Meta Fox and Arbalester [dink]



new marquees for

B-Wings

Beraboh Man

Blast Off

Bogey Manor

Bowl-O-Rama

Capcom Bowling

Change Airblade

Champion Wrestler

Cloak & Dagger

Dragon Spirit

Drift Out 94

Eagle Shot Golf

Evil Stone

Fighting Hawk

Fire Trap

Galaga 88

Gang Wars

Hangzo

Hang-On Jr

Hyper Sports

Juno First

Karate Champ

Krazy Bowl

Kuri Kinton

Lock On

Mirax

Mobil Suit Gundam Final Shooting

Motorun USA

Pac-Mania

Paddle-Mania

Puzznic

Pyros

Raimais

Road Fighter

Scion

Shoot Out

Sky Robo

Sky Adventure

Sky Shark

Sky Soldiers

Splatter House

Storm Blade

Super Champion Baseball

Super Rider

Survival Arts

Tank Force

Tatakae Big Fighter

Tetris (Sega System E)

Thundercade

Time Soldiers

Transformer

Twin Cobra

Twin Eagle II

U.S. Classic

Vasara

Wardner

Wheels Runner

Wiz

World Rally



samples

Added new samples for Scion and Stinger

Removed support for Fire Shark samples as they are no longer needed